A village hall has received a level two Hallmark quality award.

Volunteer trustees of Witcham Village Hall were presented with a certificate during July 23-24 to mark their achievement.

Hallmark is a nationally recognised quality standard for village halls and community facilities.

At level one, halls must demonstrate that they meet rigorous requirements for good charity administration and management, and at level two, the focus is on protecting users, health and safety, and maintenance and security.

Local rural development charity, Cambridgeshire ACRE, oversees the award in the county and checks that any halls applying are reaching the high standard required.

Witcham Village Hall was accredited at level one in 2018 and successfully reached level two last month (June).

Chairperson, Joy Walker, said: “We have put a lot of work into providing a hall with excellent facilities for the community to enjoy.

“This award acknowledges everyone’s efforts and makes it all worthwhile.”