‘This makes it all worthwhile’ - village hall receives level two Hallmark award
- Credit: Cambridgeshire ACRE
A village hall has received a level two Hallmark quality award.
Volunteer trustees of Witcham Village Hall were presented with a certificate during July 23-24 to mark their achievement.
Hallmark is a nationally recognised quality standard for village halls and community facilities.
At level one, halls must demonstrate that they meet rigorous requirements for good charity administration and management, and at level two, the focus is on protecting users, health and safety, and maintenance and security.
Local rural development charity, Cambridgeshire ACRE, oversees the award in the county and checks that any halls applying are reaching the high standard required.
Witcham Village Hall was accredited at level one in 2018 and successfully reached level two last month (June).
Chairperson, Joy Walker, said: “We have put a lot of work into providing a hall with excellent facilities for the community to enjoy.
Most Read
- 1 'Hero' farmer praised after battling major village fire
- 2 Multiple crews across two counties tackle house blaze
- 3 A14 westbound to remain closed after two lorries crash
- 4 New cycle routes into Ely city centre face the chop
- 5 ‘Inconsiderate’ parking leaves fire crews struggling to attend emergency call
- 6 A1307 crash near Swavesey kills married couple in their 80s
- 7 Travel headache as key road projects clash
- 8 Why this Mexican restaurant will leave you with 'smile on your face'
- 9 Field and tree fires amongst over 60 heatwave call-outs
- 10 Dog blood donors needed to help heart surgery patients
“This award acknowledges everyone’s efforts and makes it all worthwhile.”