Annual Pea Shooting World Championships held in Witcham raises more than £2,500 for village and is featured on Euro News

PUBLISHED: 16:41 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 15 July 2019

The annual Pea Shooting World Championship raised more than �2,500 for the Witcham Village Hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Ian Carter

It was another successful Pea Shooting World Championship in Witcham as more than £2,500 was raised at the annual event.

Organisers have thanked attendees for coming to this year's fundraising event which was picked up by global news channel, Euronews.

Each year, people battle it out for the highest score using home-made pea shooters which have been modified by each competitor to look unique.

John Wells, one of the organisers, said: "It's pretty impressive that such a small village has managed to keep the tradition going.

"There are the die hard yearly fans and then people who come along to have a go for the first time. Thank you to all who attended and took part."

This year's Open World Champion was Ian Thomas, closely followed by runner up Rob Bresler.

The Ladies Champion was Sally Redman-Davies, followed by runner up Madeline Bresler.

The Junior Champion was Martha Collins, with runner up Harry Crook in second place.

The Adult Team Champions were Haddenham Easy Riders International, made up of Ian Ashmeade, Daniel Cross, Jim Collins and Rob Bresler.

Junior Team Champions were Team Fortnight, made up of Rylee Gulliever , Esme Hicks, George Buzzard and Henry Crook.

Most Inovative Pea Shooter went to Harry Ginge Crook.

Mr Wells added: "The Pea Shooting World Championship and village fair 2019 raised £2557.30 for the village hall.

"Many thanks to all who helped run the pea shoot competition, stalls, barbecue, served teas, ice cream, the bar etc.

"Thank you to all who helped set it all up and take it all down; but most of all thanks to all who attended, took part, sponsored the event, donated to the stalls, and spent some money!

"We must not forget the White Horse Inn for supporting the pea shoot by selling peas and pea shooters and providing a target practice area for the whole year!

"Thanks to Reuters UK and Euronews for filming a lot of the event today and local radio and local newspapers and magazines for their excellent coverage in the lead up again.

"Thank you to Kings of Witcham who once again donated the trophies, also thanks to Michelle Berry for donating the most innovative pea shooter trophy for under 16-year-olds."

