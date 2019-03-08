Cricketers prepare for first T20 charity match in memory of club affiliate

Local cricketers will unite this weekend to help support those dealing with mental health issues.

Witcham Cricket Club face Wimblington in a Twenty20 charity match in memory of a friend's father who took his own life in April after suffering from depression and anxiety for a number of years.

Angus Pate, who has played for both teams, has helped organise the day for his friend and wants to raise awareness to others experiencing similar problems that support is available.

"As a club, we want to do something to help others with mental health issues and their families because we never know if it will affect yourself or a family member," Angus said.

"The game is raising money for MIND as they do so much to help sufferers and their families, and anything we can raise will help with their work.

"We are hoping to make it an annual event."

Already, there have been prizes donated to the cause, including a £25 gift voucher from Mr Cricket, £25 from Ernest Doe and £10 from Wood Fen Lodge.

The event takes place at Witcham Green from 2pm on Sunday, August 18, before the teams head to The White Horse for teas and a grand draw.

