Cllr Susan Wallwork, mayor of Wisbech, paid a visit to Cambridgeshire County Day alongside husband and consort David. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Wisbech mayor, Councillor Susan Wallwork, believes the first ever Cambridgeshire County Day has made her “proud as punch”.

Cllr Wallwork was elected as mayor of Wisbech in May, and aimed to represent the town in a positive light at the county-wide event.

“It’s an absolute honour to be there; I was not expecting it to be as huge,” she said.

“I’m so proud of representing Wisbech and everyone has been so helpful.”

Cllr Wallwork, accompanied by her husband and consort David, paid a visit to different stallholders at the July Course in Newmarket on June 23, including Elgood’s of Wisbech.

The mayor was also on hand to witness the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Elgood’s staff during their short visit.

And Cllr Wallwork, a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor, hopes this is just one example of helping change the image of where she serves.

“If we are here and celebrate the positive things, we can turn the tide,” she added.

“Wisbech deserves the best we can give and the best representation and I hope we are doing that.”