Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

19 December, 2018 - 16:50
Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

A hilarious moment captured on camera by a Cambridgeshire taxi driver has been featured in one of America’s biggest TV shows.

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: MUHAMMAD FAREEDWisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: MUHAMMAD FAREED

A large inflatable Santa Claus was filmed escaping his Wisbech home by Muhammad Fareed last month – causing gridlock traffic in the town.

The Father Christmas had blown onto Cromwell Road, blocking it in both directions from 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 27.

The ordeal went viral, with news networks from all around the world covering the sad-looking St Nick from the Fens stuck in the road.

British TV star James Cordon also picked up on the story, featuring it in the hit American show, The Late Late Show.

He brought it up whilst on the topic of courier company UPS sending out an un-festive tweet – they joked that they would shred all letters to Santa.

Cordon said: “In England recently there was a bit of a traffic scare as a giant inflatable Santa Claus blew onto a street and blocked commuters.”

Whilst singing ‘You Better Watch Out’, he joked: “Nothing says the holidays are quickly approaching like driving down the street and seeing that.”

Mr Fareed, who watched it unfold, told BBC News that the Santa had broken free from the front garden of a house on the road and “it did raise a smile”.

He said: “I saw it wobble and then come down on to the road. Two men attempted to pull it away from the carriageway. It was bigger than my car.”

Seeing the funny side, the AA announced that there was “slow traffic due to a large inflatable Santa on the B198 Cromwell Road both ways in Wisbech”.

Father Christmas was not caught until around 5pm, three-and-a-half hours later, according to traffic logs.

The incident also happened to fall on the same day that Prince Charles and Camilla were visiting the Fenland town following a morning in Ely.

Charles spent time learning about the work of some of Wisbech’s most important voluntary groups, charities and local projects during his visit.

He arrived at St Peter and St Paul’s church along with the Duchess of Cornwall in a black Audi and received cheers and applause from hundreds.

The Prince was taken around the church, where the 20 or more groups had all set up stalls and information boards detailing their work.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Tory county councillor claims Mayor James Palmer removed chief executive for failing to control staffing costs but admits ‘I have no evidence for what happened’

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

MP Lucy Frazer goes out and about to see what policing at the front line looks like in her SE Cambs constituency

MP Lucy Frazer went out and about with Cambridgeshire Police to see what policing at the front line is like in this day and age. Picture: LUCY FRAZER OFFICE

Sex offender from Eye jailed for breaching his order

Sex offender who failed to comply with a court order has been jailed for more than a year. Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists