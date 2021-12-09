Work from Artists Anthony Day, Richard Neal and Derek Andrews will be on show during the exhibition at The Old Fire Engine House in Ely. - Credit: The Old Fire Engine House

A winter exhibition has opened at The Old Fire Engine House in Ely.

Work from artists Anthony Day, Richard Neal and Derek Andrews will be on show from December 4 until January 29.

Ann Jarman, owner of the house, has been offering exhibitions to locals through to Royal Academy artists over the last 50 years.

Anthony brings his annual exhibition where he’ll exhibit a selection of large works inspired by the fen countryside.

Derek has created an exhibition of small, metal sculptures and scale models of his own vision for a sculpture park.

Richard brings his unique and humorous take on Fenland life with watercolours, sketches and the occasional wooden boat.

Artist Anthony Day (L) with the owner of The Old Fire Engine House in Ely, Ann Jarman (R). This photo was taken in 2017 at Anthony's 95th birthday. - Credit: The Old Fire Engine House

A spokesperson said: “Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no mulled wine or mince pies this year.

“Guests are welcome to potter through the galleries whilst enjoying a coffee and homemade cakes by the log fire.”

The Gallery is open for public viewing from 10am Tuesday to Saturday and all exhibitions feature online.



