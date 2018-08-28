Cheers! Ely CAMRA to hold 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival

Get ready to grab a pint and cosy up as the Ely & District Branch of CAMRA will be holding its 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival this month.

This year there will be a choice of more than 86 real ales at the event held at The Maltings from January 24 to 26.

There is free entry at all sessions for card carrying CAMRA members and a small charge of £2 for non members.

Tony Gimbert, festival organiser, said: “We will be opening with a wide selection of real ales, ciders.

“The range of real ales will be vast from some from brand new micro-breweries as well as beers from the north of England, the Midlands and of course East Anglia.

“To add to the variety we will be having a selection of local ciders. The range of ales and ciders on offer has been chosen to reflect the diverse array of tastes and styles of ales, including a range of milds, meads, cask lagers and ciders and also gluten free and vegan ales so we hope that there will be at least one beer to suit each customer’s palate.

“We are really looking forward to this years festival and all the branch members have worked really hard to make it a success.”

The festival will be open from 6pm to 9pm Thursday January 24, 9.30am to 9pm on Friday January 26 and 9.30pm to 7pm on Saturday January 27.

The venue has disabled access. Hot food will be available at all sessions.

However, due to capacity issues it will only be open to ages 18 and over, and no children will be allowed into this year’s festival.

Once again there will be “fringe” festivals going on in town at 3at3 in Three Cups Walk, The Prince Albert on Silver Street and the Draymans Son on Forehill.

If you think that you may be able to help by working at the festival, even if it’s only for a short time, then download the staffing form at www.elycamrabeerfest.com/volunteering and send to Ian Gray, staffing officer, at beervolunteerely@gmail.com

For more information visit www.elycamrabeerfest.com, or the Facebook page at ElyAndDistrictCamra and via Twitter at twitter.com/ElyBeerFestival