Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cheers! Ely CAMRA to hold 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival

PUBLISHED: 14:30 01 January 2019

Ely Winter Beer Festival at The Maltings will take place from January 24. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Winter Beer Festival at The Maltings will take place from January 24. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Get ready to grab a pint and cosy up as the Ely & District Branch of CAMRA will be holding its 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival this month.

This year there will be a choice of more than 86 real ales at the event held at The Maltings from January 24 to 26.

There is free entry at all sessions for card carrying CAMRA members and a small charge of £2 for non members.

Tony Gimbert, festival organiser, said: “We will be opening with a wide selection of real ales, ciders.

“The range of real ales will be vast from some from brand new micro-breweries as well as beers from the north of England, the Midlands and of course East Anglia.

“To add to the variety we will be having a selection of local ciders. The range of ales and ciders on offer has been chosen to reflect the diverse array of tastes and styles of ales, including a range of milds, meads, cask lagers and ciders and also gluten free and vegan ales so we hope that there will be at least one beer to suit each customer’s palate.

“We are really looking forward to this years festival and all the branch members have worked really hard to make it a success.”

The festival will be open from 6pm to 9pm Thursday January 24, 9.30am to 9pm on Friday January 26 and 9.30pm to 7pm on Saturday January 27.

The venue has disabled access. Hot food will be available at all sessions.

However, due to capacity issues it will only be open to ages 18 and over, and no children will be allowed into this year’s festival.

Once again there will be “fringe” festivals going on in town at 3at3 in Three Cups Walk, The Prince Albert on Silver Street and the Draymans Son on Forehill.

If you think that you may be able to help by working at the festival, even if it’s only for a short time, then download the staffing form at www.elycamrabeerfest.com/volunteering and send to Ian Gray, staffing officer, at beervolunteerely@gmail.com

For more information visit www.elycamrabeerfest.com, or the Facebook page at ElyAndDistrictCamra and via Twitter at twitter.com/ElyBeerFestival

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Protestors will be at Ely station to campaign against train ticket price rise

Train ticket price rise protest planned for January 2 by members of the Labour Party

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shoppers flee after counter smashing causes confusion in Westfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours save two people from house fire in Plaistow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cheers! Ely CAMRA to hold 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival

Ely Winter Beer Festival at The Maltings will take place from January 24. Picture: ARCHANT

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

Brewster is looking for his forever home. He is currently in foster care with Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Witcham Judo Club celebrates wonderful first year

Witcham Judo Club members celebrate their success

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Heaps meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

‘What an amazing journey’: Soham vet scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice in memory of her friend

Soham vet Heather Bentley scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SUBMITTED.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists