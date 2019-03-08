Gallery

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care AdGarry Samuels

Bluebird Care were the big winners at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards, taking home three of the gongs on the night.

The company won the customer service and medium business of the year awards as well as being crowned employer of the year.

The ceremony, which was held in Ely Cathedral's stunning Lady Chapel, was a celebration of business innovation and growth across the district.

Eleven awards were given out on the night for a range of categories and the event was hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Sue Dougan.

Fund raising efforts on the night raised £1,445 for Ely-based Fen House neurohabilitation centre that offers community-based intensive rehabilitation for people with an acquired brain injury.

The new business of the year award went to Head Fen Country Retreat, who have eight modern holiday lodges just north of Little Downham.

Page Medical Communications Ltd was awarded the small business of the year award and Debbie Cockayne said: "It's fabulous, we've been going for four years and this award now shows people what we are doing. It's a nice opportunity to let people know that we exist and it will help with recruitment".

Family Business of the Year went to AAA Motorcycle Training Ltd, who said "We're stunned, especially because we have only been trading for six months. This is amazing, we're absolutely gobsmacked. Family values are really important to us, so to be recognised is amazing."

Medium Business of the Year was awarded to Bluebird Care .

Caroline Daley, principal director, said: "We are overwhelmed. This award is for the team; our team are phenomenal and this is well deserved for them."

The Supporting Young People Award was given to Dynamic Creative.

Rob Barton and Gary Nicholls said: "It's just something we love doing. We've had 15 students so hopefully this will allow us to get more. We're doing what we're doing because we love doing it - everyone deserves a chance. We believe in people and support them."

Life Fitness UK was named Employer of the Year and Leah McMullan, HR advisor, said: "We've retained the award for a second year and are very overwhelmed."

The Business Growth Award, presented by Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, was awarded to Asynt Ltd.

Martyn Fordham, managing director, said: "We're ecstatic. It's recognition of all our team's hard work. They've all worked really hard. It'll be great to go in the office with this award on Monday!"

Kayleigh Bysouth, of Busy Bee Recruitment Ltd was left a little teary after being named Business Person of the Year.

The Judges' Award went to Cambridgeshire Expressing Arts and Counselling Centre.

Eleanor Port-Berke, owner, said: "I'm really proud of the team because creating a service like this was the main aim. I think that this award will highlight the importance of wellbeing in the community."

The sponsors this year were JDR Cable Systems, Labour-Tech Recruitment, Ellgia Recycling, Déanta, Atrium Fitness, Fraser Dawbarns LLP, Whiting & Partners, Bon Chocolat, Ely Chamber of Commerce, Thorlabs and East Cambridgeshire District Council.

The judges were Richard Garnwell, Jackie Jessimam, Jordan Day, Alan Todd, Mike O'Toole, Joe Hemsley-Rudd, Peter Watts, Bukki Dada, Gill Pragnell, Kieran Carr, Ian Piper, Jo Evans and Matt Bradney.

Host, Sue Dougan: "Doesn't the Lady Chapel look fantastic: the team have paid every attention to detail."

All the finalists received a certificate to mark their award.

