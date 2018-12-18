Witchford Village College students head to London for final of South East Cambs inter-school debating competition

A handful of students headed to the House of Commons on Thursday for the inter-school debating competition final.

Students from Witchford Village College in London for the South East Cambridgeshire inter-school debating competition. Picture: WVC Students from Witchford Village College in London for the South East Cambridgeshire inter-school debating competition. Picture: WVC

The final, held in London on December 13, follows first rounds of debating in the seven schools across South East Cambridgeshire.

Lucy Frazer, MP for the constituency, judged these rounds and chose Alex Lee, who went on to win, and Evie Ambler to represent Witchford Village College.

Fellow Year 10 students William Hinch, Alison Peacock and Thomas Hales accompanied the finalists to Westminster to watch debates and speak from the floor.

A spokesman said: “Alex took part in the first debate and the motion was this house believes that referendums are a good way of making political decisions.

“He was in a team of four against the motion and came over very well, putting forward his convincing arguments without referring to notes.

“Evie confidently took part in the second exciting debate; this house believes that the use of mobile phones and tablets should be permitted in the classroom.”

Runners up were Georgia Gabb from Ely College, George Collier from King’s Ely, and Gemma Bridges from Soham Village College.

Alex Lee said: “It was a lot of fun, we saw a few famous faces including Andrea Leadsom.

“I also really enjoyed debating, the others were really good and it was an honour to meet Sir Leveson”.