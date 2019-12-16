Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Paper chains, bunting, forces uniforms and memorabilia all formed part of Ely's festive wartime window competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Shopkeepers in the city were able to brighten up the midwinter days with their displays.

The theme this year was 'wartime Christmas' and winners were visited by Mayor Mike Rouse.

The Wood Green Animal Charity took home the shield and gold certificate for their display created out of donations.

Maggie Church, shop owner, said: "We were really pleased to have won; it was a real team effort.

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

"We used donations from throughout the year to create the display and even a wartime uniform was given to us.

"That really made an impression on the judges.

"We loved the theme because we felt we could use lots of our donations to make it look the best.

"Well done to all our volunteers who worked hard too."

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

In second place came Boswells and in third place was Milan Barbers.

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch: