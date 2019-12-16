Advanced search

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays

16 December, 2019 - 14:29
Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

Paper chains, bunting, forces uniforms and memorabilia all formed part of Ely's festive wartime window competition.

Shopkeepers in the city were able to brighten up the midwinter days with their displays.

The theme this year was 'wartime Christmas' and winners were visited by Mayor Mike Rouse.

The Wood Green Animal Charity took home the shield and gold certificate for their display created out of donations.

Maggie Church, shop owner, said: "We were really pleased to have won; it was a real team effort.

"We used donations from throughout the year to create the display and even a wartime uniform was given to us.

"That really made an impression on the judges.

"We loved the theme because we felt we could use lots of our donations to make it look the best.

"Well done to all our volunteers who worked hard too."

In second place came Boswells and in third place was Milan Barbers.

