Advanced search

WIN: Get in the festive spirit and win a main meal for two at Prezzo in Ely

PUBLISHED: 14:23 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 15 November 2019

Here is your chance to win a meal for two at Prezzo in Ely thanks to the organisers of this year’s Christmas lights. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Here is your chance to win a meal for two at Prezzo in Ely thanks to the organisers of this year's Christmas lights. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Here is your chance to win a meal for two at Prezzo in Ely thanks to the organisers of this year's Christmas lights.

Get glammed up and enjoy a stone-baked pizza or classic pasta dish main meal at the Italian restaurant in High Street, Ely.

This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the switch on, with thousands set to descend on the city from 4pm on Friday November 29.

To be in with the chance of winning, simply answer this question:

How many days are in the month of December?

Anyone over the age of 18 can enter.

There are six vouchers (for two main meals) up for grabs.

- Send your correct answer to clare.butler@archant.co.uk with the subject heading ELY PREZZO COMP by 9am on Monday November 25.

- All entries must include a daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

You may also want to watch:

- The winner must be able to attend the Christmas lights switch on to collect the ticket from the main stage on the night.

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Charity ceilidh for hospitals that saved the life of Ely woman

A fundraising evening of traditional dancing and storytelling took place at Ely College to raise money for two hospitals. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dragons Den winner Levi Roots provides recipe for success at East Cambridgeshire business event

Dragons Den entrepreneur Levi Roots (front) poses with the crowd at the East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

WIN: Get in the festive spirit and win a main meal for two at Prezzo in Ely

Here is your chance to win a meal for two at Prezzo in Ely thanks to the organisers of this year’s Christmas lights. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

General Election 2019: Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay hit by critics after Twitter video on Premier League players

Steve Barclay (pictured here playing walking football in West End Park, March in November 2018) received criticism after posting a Twitter video asking whether followers would like to see more players from abroad play in the Premier League. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MP

Woman dies and 19 injured in minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists