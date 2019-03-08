WIN: Get in the festive spirit and win a main meal for two at Prezzo in Ely

Here is your chance to win a meal for two at Prezzo in Ely thanks to the organisers of this year's Christmas lights.

Get glammed up and enjoy a stone-baked pizza or classic pasta dish main meal at the Italian restaurant in High Street, Ely.

This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the switch on, with thousands set to descend on the city from 4pm on Friday November 29.

To be in with the chance of winning, simply answer this question:

How many days are in the month of December?

Anyone over the age of 18 can enter.

There are six vouchers (for two main meals) up for grabs.

- Send your correct answer to clare.butler@archant.co.uk with the subject heading ELY PREZZO COMP by 9am on Monday November 25.

- All entries must include a daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

- The winner must be able to attend the Christmas lights switch on to collect the ticket from the main stage on the night.