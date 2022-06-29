Teenagers involved in the planning of the new Cambridge Children's Hospital met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Cambridgeshire County Day, telling them all about the plans for it. - Credit: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Young people involved in planning the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital (CCH) were delighted to meet The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last week (June 23).

The teenagers spent time at Cambridgeshire County Day in Newmarket explaining the ground-breaking plans to integrate mental and physical health in the East of England’s first specialist children’s hospital.

Hannah, Olina, Alisha, Macie and Sarah spoke to Wills and Kate at the CCH stand, which featured an experiment demonstrating the link between mind and body, arts activities and a model of the building.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to teenagers involved in the new Cambridge Children's Hospital at Cambridgeshire County Day. - Credit: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Alisha said: “It was an incredible and surreal experience to meet The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and we were so happy to talk to them about the hospital. They were so lovely.”

There are over 500 Children and young people who have taken part in many activities surrounding the new hospital - from workshops with architects, creating videos interviewing clinicians involved in the project, and attending project meetings.

“It’s amazing to be part of the CCH project, for this opportunity and all the other brilliant ways we have been involved in the project so far,” Alisha added.

Hannah, Olina, Alisha, Macie and Sarah (pictured) spoke to Wills and Kate at Cambridge Children's Hospital's stand during Cambridgeshire County Day. - Credit: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust



