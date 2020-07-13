Motorcyclist dies after bike leaves road and collides with fence

A motorcyclist from Willingham was killed when his Harley Davidson bike left the road and collided with a fence in Over.

Ian Lindley, of Haden Way, died at the scene of the collision in Willingham Road which happened yesterday morning (Sunday July 12) at around 11.30am.

Emergency services attended but the 57-year-old died at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision should report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 162 of July 12.