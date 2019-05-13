Gallery

Wildlife, pets and sunshine in Soham for wonderful weekend fair

All creatures great and small took part in a special pet service at St Andrew's Church in Soham as part of an action-packed weekend of events in the town. Picture: MIKE ROUSE, Archant

All creatures great and small took part in a special pet service at St Andrew's Church in Soham as part of an action-packed weekend of events in the town.

Pampered pooches - and even hamsters - were all blessed by Reverend Eleanor Whalley at the service held yesterday afternoon (May 12).

Pets were on their best behaviour as their owners sang hymns and gave thanks for their furry friends.

The service formed part of the Wild Weekend Spring Fair which focused family-friendly activities together with stalls and exhibits from a range of local wildlife organisations.

Children could learn about polar bears, fascinating owls and birds of prey from CJs Birds of Prey.

They could even make their own homemade bird and bug boxes for buzzing bees and plants.

The weekend was rounded off with a plastic duck race on the Lode at 12 noon yesterday (May 12).

Ducks could be adopted for at the Wild about Churches event held on Saturday.

