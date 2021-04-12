Published: 11:25 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM April 12, 2021

Wildlife-lover Mikey Clayton rescued six abandoned ducklings after a family walk in Soham on Monday, April 5. - Credit: Janey Clayton

A wildlife-loving nine-year-old saved six ducklings, which were abandoned by their mother, during a family walk in east Cambridgeshire.

Mikey Clayton spotted the babies being attacked by other ducks during a walk in Soham on Monday, April 5 and immediately intervened.

His mother, Janey, made sure the ducklings had definitely been abandoned before allowing Mikey to rescue the babies from the ordeal.

“We waited over an hour at the duck pond and their mum did not show,” she said.

“The ducklings were very vulnerable and constantly being attacked so my son saved them, all six of them; he placed them in his rucksack and took them home.

“He filled up a hot water bottle, placed a towel over it and then watched them all huddle together to get warm as they were shaking and probably at the verge of being hypothermic.”

Mikey made them a pen out of some old decking he found at home and quickly searched online what he needed to feed them - some boiled eggs and water.

On Tuesday (April 6), Janey contacted a local wildlife centre who took the ducklings in.

She added: “Mikey made the ducklings a little bath which they thoroughly enjoyed.

“Mikey is going to keep in touch with the wildlife centre and see how they are progressing until the ducks are ready for release and he is hoping he can be present when they are released.

“As a mum I am super proud of him he is so kind and thoughtful.”