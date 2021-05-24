Published: 12:49 PM May 24, 2021

The driver of this car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton on Sunday night. They’ve been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and remain in custody. - Credit: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE FACEBOOK

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after their car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton.

After the crash, which happened on Sunday night, the driver gave a reading of 78 ug when breathalysed at the roadside.

This is more than double the legal alcohol limit.

The driver remains in custody this morning.







