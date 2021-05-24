Drink driving arrest after motorist crashes into parked cars
Published: 12:49 PM May 24, 2021
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after their car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton.
After the crash, which happened on Sunday night, the driver gave a reading of 78 ug when breathalysed at the roadside.
This is more than double the legal alcohol limit.
The driver remains in custody this morning.
