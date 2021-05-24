News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Drink driving arrest after motorist crashes into parked cars

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:49 PM May 24, 2021   
The driver of this car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton on Sunday night

The driver of this car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton on Sunday night. They’ve been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and remain in custody. - Credit: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE FACEBOOK

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after their car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton.

After the crash, which happened on Sunday night, the driver gave a reading of 78 ug when breathalysed at the roadside.

This is more than double the legal alcohol limit. 

The driver remains in custody this morning.



Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wilburton News

