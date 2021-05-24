News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Updated

Drink driving charge after motorist twice the limit crashes into parked cars

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:49 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 2:48 PM May 24, 2021
The driver of this car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton on Sunday night

The driver of this car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton on Sunday night. They’ve been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and remain in custody. - Credit: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE FACEBOOK

A motorist has been charged with drink driving after his car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton.

George Marsden, 23, of Brook Lane, Ely, was arrested after police were called at about 12.30am on Sunday (May 23) with reports of a collision in the High Street, Wilburton.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on June 24.

Police said: "The collision involved an MG3 and three parked vehicles. No injuries were reported."

After the crash, which happened on Sunday night, the driver gave a reading of 78 ug when breathalysed at the roadside.

You may also want to watch:

This is more than double the legal alcohol limit. 




Most Read

  1. 1 Drink driving charge after motorist twice the limit crashes into parked cars
  2. 2 Family pay tribute to 18-year-old killed in A47 crash between car and bus
  3. 3 Anna Bailey: ‘I am sick of this anti-social, illegal, selfish behaviour’
  1. 4 Family desperate to track down ‘really awful’ tiling handyman
  2. 5 21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat
  3. 6 MP impressed after visit to village housing success
  4. 7 Ely Eel Day is back this year, with music, theatre and more
  5. 8 Crews spotted in Fenland filming major TV show for Amazon Prime
  6. 9 Family pay tribute to 'devoted mum' killed by lorry on A14
  7. 10 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wilburton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

seven vehicles parking on double yellow lines’ at Forehill in Ely. 

Resident’s anger at ‘perpetual’ double yellow line parking problems

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Stagecoach park and ride

Campaign

Park and ride from Milton to return next month

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Dillone Elliott caught on CCTV thrashing 12-inch knife in people's faces in Sidney Street, Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drug dealer caught with cocaine and heroin waved 12-inch knife during brawl

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A motorist took this photo from a distance of the collision on the A47 near Wisbech earlier tonight.

Emergency Services | Updated

Double decker bus and car in A47 collision

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus