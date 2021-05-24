Updated
Drink driving charge after motorist twice the limit crashes into parked cars
A motorist has been charged with drink driving after his car collided with three parked cars in Wilburton.
George Marsden, 23, of Brook Lane, Ely, was arrested after police were called at about 12.30am on Sunday (May 23) with reports of a collision in the High Street, Wilburton.
He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on June 24.
Police said: "The collision involved an MG3 and three parked vehicles. No injuries were reported."
After the crash, which happened on Sunday night, the driver gave a reading of 78 ug when breathalysed at the roadside.
This is more than double the legal alcohol limit.
