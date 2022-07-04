Gallery

Students at Wilburton CE Primary School unveiled the new memorial at the village's allotment site on Friday (July 1). - Credit: Wilburton CE Primary School

Students at Wilburton CE Primary School have unveiled a new memorial in the village for animals killed in the First World War.

The memorial, that is placed at the allotment site, was unveiled on Friday (July 1) and was commissioned by the primary school and Wilburton Parish Council together.

It is designed in the form of a mosaic and was created by local artist Imogen Morrell.

Headteacher at the school, David Aston, said: “We decided to commission a new memorial for animals killed in WWI after the children learnt about the sacrifice by animals in the local area as part of their history curriculum.”

The plaque reads: “This memorial is dedicated to the 16 million animals who served our country in the First World War, providing transport, communication and companionship.

“It was commissioned by Wilburton Parish Council and Wilburton CE Primary School, following impassioned speeches given by the children at the school.

“A horse, dog and pigeon are represented alongside the purple poppy.”

