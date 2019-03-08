Crowds flock in numbers as Wilburton Beer Festival roars to success

Crowds flocked to the Wilburton Beer Festival last weekend to enjoy the range of alcohol, entertainment and other activities taking place. Picture: FACEBOOK/WILBURTON BEER FESTIVAL Archant

It was a roaring success at the 21st annual Wilburton Beer Festival (WBF) last weekend.

Crowds flocked to the Wilburton Recreation Ground to sample a range of alcohol, including craft beers and local ciders, as well as tuning into some live entertainment.

During a sun-drenched event, music from the likes of Blue Thunder, Sabertooth Timmy and Lizzy Hardingham livened up an enthusiastic audience, with children embarking on a fun-filled activity area which included inflatables and zorb balls.

There was also a special festival tipple competition, which this year, was won by Crystal Ship of Papworth Brewery.

One of the bands, Blue Thunder, paid tribute to the event on Facebook and said: "We would like to thank WBF for another cracking event.

"All round top event and hope to be back next year."

Organisers hope that thousands of pounds have been raised, with all profits being pumped back into the village community.

