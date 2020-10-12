Advanced search

‘They’re dying of broken hearts...’ Wife shares the heartbreak of restricted care home visits

PUBLISHED: 18:02 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 12 October 2020

Anne Cowan's husband Andrew is in a Cambridgeshire care home. She's speaking out about restricted visits still in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Anne Cowan

Anne Cowan's husband Andrew is in a Cambridgeshire care home. She's speaking out about restricted visits still in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Anne Cowan

Archant

The wife of an Ely man who is in a care home has spoken about the heartbreak of not being able to visit him properly since March.

Anne Cowan's husband Andrew is in a Cambridgeshire care home. The couple prefer to keep in touch using FaceTime because of the strict restrictions in place for care home visits. Pictures: Anne CowanAnne Cowan's husband Andrew is in a Cambridgeshire care home. The couple prefer to keep in touch using FaceTime because of the strict restrictions in place for care home visits. Pictures: Anne Cowan

Care homes have introduced strict visiting restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus among residents.

But Anne Cowan, whose husband Andrew has been in a Cambridgeshire care home since February, said: “They’re now dying of broken hearts...”

Anne wants visiting restrictions to change so a family member can have a face-to-face visit with a loved one in a care home.

Her husband of 14 years Andrew, 76, suffers with a serious heart condition and needs round the clock care for his own safety.

Andrew Cowan and his wife Anne on their wedding day 14 years ago. Pictures: Anne CowanAndrew Cowan and his wife Anne on their wedding day 14 years ago. Pictures: Anne Cowan

He moved into a care home in February this year.

Anne said: “We had three to four weeks where I could go in every day and we could spend time together. I even took the dog in to see him.

“That was fine and Andrew was content. Then lockdown happened and since then we’ve only had two one-hour visits in the garden.

“We were separated across two garden tables and a Perspex screen. I also had to wear the care home’s PPE, but Andrew found it difficult to hear me.”

Anne Cowan's husband Andrew (pictured with his son 17 years ago) is in a Cambridgeshire care home. She's speaking out about restricted visits still in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Anne CowanAnne Cowan's husband Andrew (pictured with his son 17 years ago) is in a Cambridgeshire care home. She's speaking out about restricted visits still in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Anne Cowan

Fighting back the emotion in her voice, she added: “The situation is heart breaking for us both, so we prefer to use FaceTime because at least then we can actually see and hear each other.

“It isn’t the same as being together in-person. These people need to be hugged by a loved one, we haven’t been able to hold each other since March.

“Families are only able to be close to their loved ones when they’re taking their final breaths, which I think isn’t acceptable.

“it’s against their human rights,”

Anne hasn’t named Andrew’s care home because she praises the care he is receiving and realises the ban on face-to-face visits is across the sector.

“However, the mental and emotional risks of being denied loving touch and comfort are huge,” she said.

Anne has contacted Lucy Frazer MP, for South East Cambridgeshire, urging her to raise the profile of this issue.

She is also backing two national campaigns, John’s Campaign and Rights for Residents, calling for visiting restrictions to be relaxed.

Anne said: “I’m prepared to not mix with anyone and have regular coronavirus tests if it means being able to visit my husband again.

“I also think families should have key worker status and be allowed to return and take part in the care of their loved ones.”

She added: “Andrew and I miss each other so much. I know many others are going through this - really is horrific.”

Lucy Frazer’s office has been approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘They’re dying of broken hearts...’ Wife shares the heartbreak of restricted care home visits

Anne Cowan's husband Andrew is in a Cambridgeshire care home. She's speaking out about restricted visits still in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Anne Cowan

Ely 1sts ecstatic after gaining first East Women’s League win of the season

Ely 1sts won their first East Women’s League of the season with a victory over St Ives 2nds. Picture: SIMON WEBB AND MICHAEL BENNETT

‘It is time Prime Minister took charge and shows he means business’ says reader

Ely Standard reader Barry Colling says the Prime Minister needs to get tougher over Covid-19 lockdowns. Boris Johnson is pictured. Picture: PA WIRE

Ely church to feel much warmer this winter thanks to generous grant

Vince Rudgewick and Laura Palmer of Clarity Heating (centre) with Nick Pallister (left), trustee of St Peter’s Church and Ian Lindsay (right), chairman of trustees at St Peter’s Church. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Babylon ARTS receives ‘lifeline’ £60,000 grant from government’s culture recovery fund

For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a �vital lifeline� throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY