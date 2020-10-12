‘They’re dying of broken hearts...’ Wife shares the heartbreak of restricted care home visits

Anne Cowan's husband Andrew is in a Cambridgeshire care home.

The wife of an Ely man who is in a care home has spoken about the heartbreak of not being able to visit him properly since March.

Anne Cowan's husband Andrew is in a Cambridgeshire care home. The couple prefer to keep in touch using FaceTime because of the strict restrictions in place for care home visits. Pictures: Anne Cowan Anne Cowan's husband Andrew is in a Cambridgeshire care home. The couple prefer to keep in touch using FaceTime because of the strict restrictions in place for care home visits. Pictures: Anne Cowan

Care homes have introduced strict visiting restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus among residents.

But Anne Cowan, whose husband Andrew has been in a Cambridgeshire care home since February, said: “They’re now dying of broken hearts...”

Anne wants visiting restrictions to change so a family member can have a face-to-face visit with a loved one in a care home.

Her husband of 14 years Andrew, 76, suffers with a serious heart condition and needs round the clock care for his own safety.

Andrew Cowan and his wife Anne on their wedding day 14 years ago. Pictures: Anne Cowan Andrew Cowan and his wife Anne on their wedding day 14 years ago. Pictures: Anne Cowan

He moved into a care home in February this year.

Anne said: “We had three to four weeks where I could go in every day and we could spend time together. I even took the dog in to see him.

“That was fine and Andrew was content. Then lockdown happened and since then we’ve only had two one-hour visits in the garden.

“We were separated across two garden tables and a Perspex screen. I also had to wear the care home’s PPE, but Andrew found it difficult to hear me.”

Anne Cowan's husband Andrew (pictured with his son 17 years ago) is in a Cambridgeshire care home. She's speaking out about restricted visits still in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Anne Cowan Anne Cowan's husband Andrew (pictured with his son 17 years ago) is in a Cambridgeshire care home. She's speaking out about restricted visits still in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Anne Cowan

Fighting back the emotion in her voice, she added: “The situation is heart breaking for us both, so we prefer to use FaceTime because at least then we can actually see and hear each other.

“It isn’t the same as being together in-person. These people need to be hugged by a loved one, we haven’t been able to hold each other since March.

“Families are only able to be close to their loved ones when they’re taking their final breaths, which I think isn’t acceptable.

“it’s against their human rights,”

Anne hasn’t named Andrew’s care home because she praises the care he is receiving and realises the ban on face-to-face visits is across the sector.

“However, the mental and emotional risks of being denied loving touch and comfort are huge,” she said.

Anne has contacted Lucy Frazer MP, for South East Cambridgeshire, urging her to raise the profile of this issue.

She is also backing two national campaigns, John’s Campaign and Rights for Residents, calling for visiting restrictions to be relaxed.

Anne said: “I’m prepared to not mix with anyone and have regular coronavirus tests if it means being able to visit my husband again.

“I also think families should have key worker status and be allowed to return and take part in the care of their loved ones.”

She added: “Andrew and I miss each other so much. I know many others are going through this - really is horrific.”

Lucy Frazer’s office has been approached for comment.