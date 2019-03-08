Thieves steal £200 of food from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve café after smashing through rear window with a rock

Wicken Fen Nature Reserve has been burgled for the third time in four weeks - and this time thieves stole £200 worth of food from the café after smashing through the rear window with a rock.

The café on Lode Lane, Wicken, was broken into sometime between 5.30pm on June 22 and 8.45am on June 23.

Police said: "An unknown offender/s has smashed the rear window to the cafe with a rock, entered and stole food to the value of £200.

"This is the third time in four weeks the cafe has been burgled."