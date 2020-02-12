Gallery

'Incredible bird species' from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve featured in University Museum of Zoology

Birds from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve have their own spot inside the University Museum of Zoology's new British bird gallery. Picture: University of Cambridge University of Cambridge

Birds from one of Fenland's biggest nature reserves are featured inside one of Cambridge University Museum of Zoology's new galleries.

"Incredible bird species" from the Wicken Fen Nature Reserve near Ely have their own spot in the new collection made up of 13 habitats, showing off more than 200 birds.

Each gallery aims to highlight the conservation work currently taking place to protect the UK's birds, with stories to read in each section.

Wicken Fen is home to over 9,000 species, including rare orchids, cuckoos and bitterns.

Professor Rebecca Kilner, museum director, said: "We are dedicated to sharing the wonders of biodiversity, and we can't wait to welcome visitors to our new British bird gallery.

"The new displays showcase the vital conservation work taking place across the UK - and here in Cambridgeshire - to protect birds and the places where they live."

The University Museum of Zoology in Cambridge is one of the largest natural history collections in the UK, with a rich history dating back to 1814.

In 2018 the Museum reopened after a five-year, £4.1million redevelopment - including nearly £2 million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It revealed thousands of specimens, including whales, elephants, a giraffe, giant ground sloth, insects, corals as well as items collected by Charles Darwin.

Anne Jenkins, director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "We are lucky to have a diverse range of interesting and important native bird species on our doorsteps.

"National Lottery players recognise the importance of our wildlife, and it is thanks to them that we are able to support the creation of this new gallery highlighting the incredible stories of the many birds we can encounter across the UK".

