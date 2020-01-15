Advanced search

Wicken Fen gets £75,000 funding to help people connect with wildlife, archaeology and heritage

15 January, 2020 - 12:58
Wicken Fen gets £75,000 funding to help people connect with wildlife, archaeology and heritage. Picture: WICKEN FEN FACEBOOK

Wicken Fen gets £75,000 funding to help people connect with wildlife, archaeology and heritage. Picture: WICKEN FEN FACEBOOK

A £75,000 grant to help people connect with wildlife, archaeology and heritage has been awarded to Wicken Fen Nature Reserve.

The Footprints project will focus on creating opportunities for residents of East Cambridgeshire to access a range of recreational activities and understand the cultural value of the haven.

It will get underway in April 2020 when work with local organisations and communities will begin for activities such as stargazing, nature walks and school visits.

The grant comes from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Sarah Smith, general manager of the National Trust's Wicken Fen, said: "We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and are confident that the project will help people discover new ways to explore the outdoors and the benefits this brings.

"It will offer new opportunities to participate in the future plans of the National Trust's oldest nature reserve."

In May 2019 Wicken Fen celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Wicken Fen Vision and the 120th anniversary of the National Trust caring for site.

It engaged with the public locally and nationally to drive forward its ambitious plans to increase the nature reserve to an area of 53 square kilometres.

