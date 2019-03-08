She's waited 11 year long years but now Goldie has the bronze medal she won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics - and here's how and why

Great Britain's Goldie Sayers holds a bronze medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics after being upgraded to third in the Women's Javelin after Mariya Abakumova was stripped of the silver medal during day one of the IAAF London Diamond League meet at the London Stadium. Picture: Martin Rickett / PA / PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

East Cambridgeshire's Goldie Sayers was awarded an Olympic javelin bronze medal on Saturday - 11 years after the event at which she won it.

The delay came about after Russian Mariya Abakumova was stripped of the medal three years ago after experts discovered she had been taking anabolic steroids.

It meant that Goldie, 37, who came fourth in the 2008 Beijing games, was elevated into the medals table and she's now been presented with it in front of the crowds at the Anniversary Games in London.

"It was a lot to take in," Sayers told BBC Sport.

"It's been a long old process, I found out driving down the M11 on my way to meet my mum for a coffee in the Newmarket Waitrose - glamorous!

Her mum Liz told the BBC said: "Eleven years, who would have believed it? It's been fantastic. I remember after Beijing, Goldie came off the track and she gave me a hug and said 'I couldn't have given it any more'."

Goldie told journalists ahead of Saturday: "I can look back on a career and think 'I was pretty good at lobbing that spear around'.

"I really feel just a complete sense of gratitude for the career I've had, the people I've met during that career and all the things I've learnt along the way."

Sayers, who retired from competitive sport two years ago, comes from Newmarket but was educated at King's Ely.

She had three Olympic appearances, five world championships, two world championship finals and multiple British records throughout her career.

After more than a decade as the best British javelin thrower, she hung up her spikes after the Rio Olympics.