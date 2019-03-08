Advanced search

Ely Cathedral goes orange to support world Alzheimer's month - and here's why they picked that particular colour

PUBLISHED: 16:10 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 23 September 2019

Ely Cathedral turned orange in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK’s #ShareTheOrange campaign The ‘#ShareTheOrange’ campaign highlights that physical diseases cause dementia, using an orange to symbolise the weight of matter lost in the brain as the condition develops. Picture; JAMES BILLINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Alzheimer's Research UK (ARUK) teamed up with Ely to illuminate the iconic Ely Cathedral in orange on Saturday to shine a light on their #ShareTheOrange dementia awareness campaign, as part of World Alzheimer's month.

The momentous orange illumination of Ely Cathedral aimed to put a spotlight on dementia awareness and tackle the serious misconception that dementia is an inevitable part of ageing.

The #ShareTheOrange campaign uses an orange to symbolise the weight of matter lost in the brain as the condition develops, putting a spotlight on the fact dementia is caused by physical diseases. The damage to a brain with Alzheimer's can leave it weighing 140g less than a healthy one - about the weight of an orange

Alzheimer's Research UK's #ShareTheOrange campaign highlights that dementia is caused by physical diseases that can be tackled through research. For further information search #ShareTheOrange,

The Very Reverend Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, said: "Ely Cathedral welcomes the opportunity to help raise awareness of this devastating disease which consumes the lives of both those living with Alzheimer's and their families and loved ones.

" Lighting the Octagon Tower orange for World Alzheimer's Day is a small gesture in support all those affected by this condition and the vital work being done by Alzheimer's Research UK to find a cure."

Alzheimer's Research UK is the UK's leading dementia research charity and last year pledged to commit a landmark £250m of funding towards pioneering medical research into the condition by 2025.

Over 850,000 people in the UK have dementia, and the condition has an economic impact in the UK of over £26bn a year - more than cancer and heart disease combined.

