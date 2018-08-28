Advanced search

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

PUBLISHED: 14:49 16 January 2019

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police denied today they had advised businesses in Whittlesey to close tomorrow whilst a travellers’ funeral is taking place.

“I am aware that there are rumours circulating around the town about the possibility of disorder,” said Sergeant Richard Lugg..

“There are also rumours that the police have requested all businesses and licensed premises in the town to shut for the day.

“This is not true.”

He said: “There is likely to be some disruption to traffic flow as with any large funeral cortège.

“Please be patient whilst this takes place and allow those attending to pay their respects.”

Sgt Lugg said they did not have the power to request or to force businesses to shut down.

“Nor would we want to,” he said.

“Please be alive to the fact that there are a number of untruths being circulated in the community designed only to cause unnecessary alarm.”

Sgt Lugg also said that police were looking forward to the Straw Bear festival in the town this weekend.

“We wish those that are attending the Straw Bear to have a fun day and enjoy the spirit of the Whittlesey community at its finest,” he said.

“This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival.

“This event is run and managed extremely well every year by the event organisers.

“There will be a policing presence also, both during the day on Saturday and in the evening.”

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque she received for Christmas stolen in suspected keyless theft

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover which was stolen from her home in Sutton – if you spot the vehicle you should call 101. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Proud rock ‘n’ roll family man from Isleham dies at the age of 82

A “proud and devoted” family man Sid Cox from Isleham has died at the age of 82. Picture: FAMILY

Ely brings out its ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both

Ely brings out it ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both. Graphic: ELY FOR EUROPE

Ely car park to get replacement hedges after removal of overhanging trees

Car park in Ely is set to have new replacement hedges planted following a consultation in 2018. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque she received for Christmas stolen in suspected keyless theft

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover which was stolen from her home in Sutton – if you spot the vehicle you should call 101. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

Ely Tigers roar to a gr-eight win over Thetford rivals to remain on heels of leaders

Action from Ely's match against Thetford (pic Ian Carter)

BOWLS: Ely star Greg Harlow chasing a second world singles crown

City of Ely bowler Greg Harlow.

We investigate how Cambridgeshire County Council deputy leader Roger Hickford secured a county council farm tenancy and a £183,000 investment and why he is yet to pay the full rent

Manor Farm, Girton, which has been let by the Cambridgeshire County Council farms estate to the deputy leader of the council Cllr Roger Hickford. The council has also agreed a �183,000 investment at Manor Farm and are in talks with Cllr Hickford to extend his five year lease by 14 years. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We don’t want to forget what a huge sacrifice they gave’: Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes

Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes. Here is a Lancaster Bomber pictured over Chatteris. Picture: CHATTERIS COMMUNITY ARCHIVE.
