Flout the law by not registering your boat and it will set you back a tidy sum as these owners from Ely and Whittlesey found to their cost

Boat owners are legally required to register any vessel they keep, use, or let for hire on Environment Agency waterways, and to clearly display a valid registration plate. Six boaters have now been fined by magistrates in Cambridge. Picture; ENVIRONMENT AGENCY Archant

Six boaters - including two from Ely and one from Whittlesey - have been ordered to pay more than £4,300 for flouting the law on East Anglian rivers.

They failed to register their vessels, and the Environment Agency is warning other boaters not to do the same or they, too, could face fines, fees and even criminal convictions.

Boat owners are legally required to register any vessel they keep, use, or let for hire on Environment Agency waterways, and to clearly display a valid registration plate.

Then six most recent offenders appeared before Cambridge magistrates.

They included Alan Gamble and Michael Paris of the Upware marina with the former ordered to pay £1,106 and the latter must pay £495.

Jack Hawksbee of Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey, was also before the court and was told he must pay £869. All have a month to pay.

Nathan Arnold of the Environment Agency said: "Boaters who break the law by not registering their boats are putting the future of these historic and precious waterways at risk - so we won't hesitate to take action against them.

"As well as not contributing their fair share towards the upkeep of waterways, unregistered boats can be unsafe, hazardous to other river users and a pollution risk to the local environment and wildlife."

More information about boating and waterways, including registering vessels, is available from the Environment Agency. If you suspect a boat is illegal, please contact the EA on 03708 506 506 or email waterways.enforcementanglian@environment-agency.gov.uk

The others before the court were from Stanground, Brandon and Great Willingham.