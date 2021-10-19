Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
- Credit: East Cambs Cops
Police couldn't believe their eyes – or more accurately the reading of an intoxicated driver.
Especially as it was 11.44am on Sunday morning in Lynn Road, Ely, when they pulled over a white van driver.
"We stopped him as we suspected drink driving,” said a police spokesperson at East Cambs Policing.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
Two days later – posting the stop to their Facebook page – cops decided it was time for a competition.
“What roadside reading did this chap provide?,” was the question they posted to their Facebook followers.
“Answers below” they announced.
And so began a hectic 60 minutes of ‘wagering’.
The post quickly attracted 80 comments, with guesses ranging from 50 to 217!
Finally, possibly not because I posted to East Cambs Police to ‘please put us out of misery’ we all got the answer.
Police revealed the reading that ‘White Van Man’ produced.
“The answer was 120 – nearly four times the legal limit,” said police.
One resident posted: “Good grief, I'm amazed they could get the van in gear!
“A danger to other road users, without a doubt. I'm ignoring the danger to themselves, you can't fix stupidity!”