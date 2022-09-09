Updated
Where can you leave your messages in Cambridgeshire after Queen's death?
Residents are being given the chance to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through books of condolence.
The Queen, our nation's longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96 on September 8.
Here is where you can find books of condolence in Cambridgeshire:
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough
An online book of condolence has been set up by Cambridgeshire County Council.
East Cambridgeshire
Books of condolence opened at 9:00am today (Friday) at the district council's offices at The Grange, Ely.
Books will also be available at:
- Walter Gidney Pavilion, Soham;
- Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham;
- St Mary’s Church, Burwell;
- Newmarket Town Memorial.
For residents who are unable to access the online book of condolence, arrangements are being made for councils to accept postal condolence messages, which will then be collected and placed together.
East Cambridgeshire residents can send messages clearly marked 'Condolence Book' to The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, CB7 4EE.
Fenland
Paper Books of Condolence for residents to pay tribute, and express their thoughts, opened today.
They will be open at:
- The district council's customer service centres at Fenland Hall, March;
- The Boathouse Business Centre, Wisbech, from 9am - 4pm Monday to Friday;
- Customer service centres at Chatteris and Whittlesey Libraries during library opening hours.
Online Books of Condolence are also available at: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/onlinecondolence.
Huntingdon
- Huntingdon Town Hall - Market Square
- Coneygear Centre - Coneygear Park
- All Saints' Church - Market Square
- Huntingdon Library - Princes Street
These will be available from 12pm today (Friday) until 5pm on Tuesday, September 20.
Books of condolence will be taken to all Huntingdon Schools.
Huntingdon Town Council said "once the period of mourning has ended, it will combine the books of condolence and have them bound to be kept in Huntingdon Town Hall's archive."
The Mayor of Huntingdon will issue a letter of condolence to Buckingham Palace and advise that a Huntingdon book of condolence has been made.
If you live in Huntingdon and would like to sign a book of condolence but unable to reach one of the above locations, email: town.council@huntingdontown.gov.uk or call 01480 411883.