8 of the best burger joints near Ely
PUBLISHED: 15:07 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 14 July 2020
Archant
A bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot salty fries - any time is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in and around Ely.
Arbuckles, Ely
Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, Ely, CB6 2FE
A popular American-themed restaurant. Top of the burger section on the menu is The Pitt Burger, 6oz of prime beef served with pulled pork, dirty sauce and American cheese sauce. It’s messy, but delicious.
The Cutter, Ely
This large riverside pub is a solid favourite when the sun is shining. Burger options are listed on the main menu -the classic burger is a favourite and listed as homemade. The chicken and veggie burgers are also favourites.
The Maid’s Head, Wicken Fen
12 High St, Wicken Fen, CB7 5XR
Historic village pub which was taken over by new management in Feburary 2020. The Maid’s Smash Burger is something that’s really special. Two patties smashed together with cheese so when the burger cooks, it melts with the meat. If that doesn’t sound indulgent enough, it’s served with streaky bacon, caramelised onion, cheddar and slaw.
The Merry Monk, Isleham
The Merry Monk offers high quality food, but still has a burger on the menu. The Monks Hamburger is made of ground brisket and flank of beef. It’s served with Mrs Temple Blue Cheese, bacon, tomato, gherkins and crispy onion in a toasted brioche bun. Of course, it’s served with chips.
The Lazy Otter, Stretham
Cambridge Rd, Stretham, CB6 3LU
A riverside pub on the River Ouse, The Lazy Otter’s burgers are available between Wednesdays and Saturdays. The pub offers a 6oz beef burger with bacon and melted cheese, a chicken burger in a homemade coating and a meat-free burger with optional melted cheese. All are served in a brioche bun, with onion rings, gherkins and fries.
Riverside Bar and Kitchen, Ely
Riverside walk, Ship Lane, Ely, CB7 4BB
Another popular riverside venue in Ely and the menus may be limited post lockdown, but are being updated weekly. The classic cheese burgers and breaded chicken burger are served in a brioche bun with sliced red onion, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo. Of course, they come with chips. The RBK plant burger is also suitable for vegans and can be modified for diners unable to consume gluten.
Hereward, Ely
45 Market Street, Ely, CB7 4LT
Popular city pub in Ely where you can build your burger in three steps. Choose your patty first all - they have seasoned beef with burger sauce, coated chicken with mayo and soya with Violofe slice. Then decide what size you’d like (double or triple) and finally select a topping. Burgers are served with a drink as well.
The Lamb Inn, Ely
The second oldest pub in the city serves its burgers in a brioche bun with salad. There’s a wide selection, from the gourmet beef burger to the chickpea, red pepper and hoisin burger. They also come with onion rings and rosemary-salted skin-on fries.
