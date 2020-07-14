Advanced search

8 of the best burger joints near Ely

PUBLISHED: 15:07 14 July 2020

The best burger joints around Ely. Image: Getty



A bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot salty fries - any time is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in and around Ely.

Arbuckles, Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, Ely, CB6 2FE. Image: SuppliedArbuckles, Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, Ely, CB6 2FE. Image: Supplied

Arbuckles, Ely

Ely Leisure Village, Downham Road, Ely, CB6 2FE

A popular American-themed restaurant. Top of the burger section on the menu is The Pitt Burger, 6oz of prime beef served with pulled pork, dirty sauce and American cheese sauce. It’s messy, but delicious.

The Cutter, 42 Annesdale, Ely CB7 4BN. Image: SuppliedThe Cutter, 42 Annesdale, Ely CB7 4BN. Image: Supplied

The Cutter, Ely

42 Annesdale, Ely CB7 4BN

This large riverside pub is a solid favourite when the sun is shining. Burger options are listed on the main menu -the classic burger is a favourite and listed as homemade. The chicken and veggie burgers are also favourites.

The Maid’s Head,12 High St, Wicken Fen, CB7 5XR. Image: SuppliedThe Maid’s Head,12 High St, Wicken Fen, CB7 5XR. Image: Supplied

The Maid’s Head, Wicken Fen

12 High St, Wicken Fen, CB7 5XR

Historic village pub which was taken over by new management in Feburary 2020. The Maid’s Smash Burger is something that’s really special. Two patties smashed together with cheese so when the burger cooks, it melts with the meat. If that doesn’t sound indulgent enough, it’s served with streaky bacon, caramelised onion, cheddar and slaw.

The Merry Monk, 30 West St, Isleham, CB7 5SB. Image: SuppliedThe Merry Monk, 30 West St, Isleham, CB7 5SB. Image: Supplied

The Merry Monk, Isleham

30 West St, Isleham, CB7 5SB

You may also want to watch:

The Merry Monk offers high quality food, but still has a burger on the menu. The Monks Hamburger is made of ground brisket and flank of beef. It’s served with Mrs Temple Blue Cheese, bacon, tomato, gherkins and crispy onion in a toasted brioche bun. Of course, it’s served with chips.

The Lazy Otter, Cambridge Rd, Stretham, CB6 3L. Image: SuppliedThe Lazy Otter, Cambridge Rd, Stretham, CB6 3L. Image: Supplied

The Lazy Otter, Stretham

Cambridge Rd, Stretham, CB6 3LU

A riverside pub on the River Ouse, The Lazy Otter’s burgers are available between Wednesdays and Saturdays. The pub offers a 6oz beef burger with bacon and melted cheese, a chicken burger in a homemade coating and a meat-free burger with optional melted cheese. All are served in a brioche bun, with onion rings, gherkins and fries.

Riverside Bar and Kitchen, Riverside walk, Ship Lane, Ely, CB7 4BB Image: SuppliedRiverside Bar and Kitchen, Riverside walk, Ship Lane, Ely, CB7 4BB Image: Supplied

Riverside Bar and Kitchen, Ely

Riverside walk, Ship Lane, Ely, CB7 4BB

Another popular riverside venue in Ely and the menus may be limited post lockdown, but are being updated weekly. The classic cheese burgers and breaded chicken burger are served in a brioche bun with sliced red onion, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo. Of course, they come with chips. The RBK plant burger is also suitable for vegans and can be modified for diners unable to consume gluten.

Hereward, Ely

45 Market Street, Ely, CB7 4LT

Popular city pub in Ely where you can build your burger in three steps. Choose your patty first all - they have seasoned beef with burger sauce, coated chicken with mayo and soya with Violofe slice. Then decide what size you’d like (double or triple) and finally select a topping. Burgers are served with a drink as well.

The Lamb Inn, Ely

2 Lynn Rd, Ely CB7 4EJ

The second oldest pub in the city serves its burgers in a brioche bun with salad. There’s a wide selection, from the gourmet beef burger to the chickpea, red pepper and hoisin burger. They also come with onion rings and rosemary-salted skin-on fries.

