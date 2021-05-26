News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Farm near Ely goes on the market for £1.4m

Louise Hepburn

Published: 12:09 PM May 26, 2021   
Aerial view of Hill Farm, Wentworth.

Hill Farm in Church Road, Wentworth, is currently on the market for £1.4m. - Credit: Supplied by Cheffins

An arable farm close to Ely is up for sale with an asking price of £1.4m.

Hill Farm, in Church Road, Wentworth, comes with just over 127 acres of land, a three-bedroom detached farmhouse and various modern and traditional farm buildings.

The land is located either side of the A142 road.

There are eight arable fields and the farm buildings are set around a concrete yard.

It is currently on the market Cheffins and Brown & Co which are acting as joint agents.

Information about the listing from Cheffins, in Ely, said: “The [farm] buildings include a traditional timber framed barn, a series of redundant agricultural barns and a pair of modern grain stores.

“The farmhouse was built circa 1960 and includes three bedrooms, a bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen and pantry as well as a garden and double garage.”

The agent also adds the site has “scope for development” which would be “subject to [planning] consents”.

Contact Cheffins in Ely on 01353 662405 for more information.

Author Picture Icon
