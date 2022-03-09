Preparations for the Welney 2023 Calendar Girls charity calendar are underway with the help of Welney couple Paul and Sue Spears (pictured inset). The calendar pictured is the Dreamboys calendar produced by Welney residents in 2020. - Credit: Paul Spears

Following a two-year absence, the village of Welney is back planning a charity women's calendar after the success of its Dreamboys edition in 2020.

The Calendar Girls 2023 calendar was due to run in 2021, but was pushed back until this year.

Welney resident Paul Spears and his wife Sue raise funds for the printing of the calendar by sponsorship from local businesses, quiz nights, as well as taking on challenges themselves to raise further funds.

“The 2020 Dreamboys calendar was really successful; it raised an amazing £1,483 for Cancer Research,” said Paul.

“We had so many donations, sponsorships and calendar sales which all helped to raise the final fantastic amount.

“After the 2020 calendar, I was asked by some women of Welney to help organise the sequel, the Welney Calendar Girls!"

Over the years, Paul and Sue have raised money for several different charities.

“I’ve climbed Ben Nevis for the Alzheimer's Society and myself and Sue are both taking part in a marathon charity walk from Cromer to Holkham in May to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support,” said Paul.

Welney resident Paul Spears and his wife Sue raise funds for the printing of the calendar by sponsorship from local businesses, quiz nights, as well as taking on challenges themselves to raise further funds. Paul is pictured here up Ben Nevis. - Credit: Paul Spears

“We’ve also participated in crowdfunding activities, raising £2,000 to buy a memorial bench in memory of a much respected man who passed away in the village.”

Paul says that the 2020 calendar was really successful, and with the village supporting both himself and his wife, they love to give something back.

“I’m retired and Sue works part time,” said Paul.

“I’ve had cancer myself, my mum died from Dementia and Sue’s mum has got secondary cancer, so we try to choose charities that are very personal to us.

“The village is always behind you, whatever fundraising we decide to do and for whichever charity.

“You know you’ve always got support from them.”

Welney resident Sue Spears and her husband Paul raise funds for the printing of the calendar by sponsorship from local businesses, quiz nights, as well as taking on challenges themselves to raise further funds. Funds raised through the 2023 calendar will support the Alzheimer’s Society. - Credit: Paul Spears

This year’s Calendar Girls calendar involves women of all ages; it will follow the same theme as the Dreamboys edition.

The women will be wearing bikini’s / bathing suits along with a Santa hat on the front cover with various different poses on the inside.

“We’ve already got our 12 ladies and are hoping to sort the photos during the months of July/August,” said Paul.

“We thought we’d wait for the better weather!”

Funds raised through the 2023 calendar will support the Alzheimer’s Society.

Paul and Sue’s next fundraising event in their calendar is afternoon tea with half-hour facials at the village hall on April 30th.

The men's Dreamboys calendar that raised £1,483 for Cancer Research. - Credit: Paul Spears



