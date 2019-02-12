Advanced search

Wellbeing is the focus for Ely College students at #TimeToTalk event

PUBLISHED: 15:38 12 February 2019

Archant

A dedicated week of discussions on mental health, wellbeing, positive body image and bullying was held at Ely College.

The PLEDGES and Futures Day event was part of the #TimeToTalk national mental health campaign.

The day of extended learning focusing on personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE), allowed each age group to have a different focus.

Younger students took part in a carousel of workshops centred on making healthy choices.

They gained a deeper understanding of everything from cyber-bullying, positive body image and forming healthy relationships to healthy eating, mental wellbeing and future career choices.

Working with Sgt Phil Priestley and sniffer dog Bessie, students also gained knowledge and awareness of the risks associated with drugs and alcohol.

Mr Spencer, principal at Ely College, said: “We want students to leave college as well rounded individuals, equipped with the tools to reach their fullest potential in life.

“These insights will allow students to play a full and inclusive part in a healthy society and ensure they look out for each other with compassion and empathy.”

A workshop and activities facilitated by local group Talking FreEly was popular as staff and students appreciated the time given to ‘just sit and talk’ about the barriers around mental health.

