WeightWatchers group deliver £250 worth of goods to Trussell Trust

Katie Woodcock

Published: 9:19 AM October 19, 2022
Updated: 9:21 AM October 19, 2022
Weightwatchers studio coach, Michelle Allen (R) delivered £250 of goods to The Trussell Trust on October 14.

A WeightWatchers group has delivered £250 worth of goods to a charity close to their hearts. 

Michelle Allen’s members raised the amount through donating refreshment money and a Christmas raffle. 

Michelle, who is a studio coach at WeightWatchers delivered the goods to The Trussell Trust on October 14. 

The goods included both non-perishable items such as toilet rolls and washing up liquid, as well as food items such as long-life milk, custard, rice pudding, pasta, and biscuits.  

She said: “The Trussell Trust is a charity not only close to my heart but also to WeightWatchers' heart too as we are all about wellness. 

“I was able to deliver the goods with the help of Tesco community champion, Santander Ely, who patiently helped change the coins into cash.” 

She added: “I feel so proud that I was able to be a part of this great cause.” 

Charity Fundraiser
Cambridgeshire
Ely News

