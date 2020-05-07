Advanced search

Video

Our weekly tribute in words and photos to the heroes of the NHS and care sector -the new front line

PUBLISHED: 10:17 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 07 May 2020

Aliwal Manor care home in Whittlesey where the message from these hard working carers couldn't be clearer

Aliwal Manor care home in Whittlesey where the message from these hard working carers couldn't be clearer

Archant

Each week we look to find examples of those in our communities as they show respect and admiration of NHS and care workers.

Victoria Lodge day centre, Wisbech, has their own special message in support of the NHS.Victoria Lodge day centre, Wisbech, has their own special message in support of the NHS.

It is, we might add a labour of love.

This week for example we found numerous examples of children who have created beautiful rainbow pictures drawn in support of the NHS.

“There are definitely lots of budding artists out there, and we would love to see your beautiful rainbows drawn in support of staff at Royal Papworth Hospital” says the hospital’s charity arm.

Victoria Lodge day centre, Wisbech, has their own special and poignant message in support of the NHS.

Numerous children have created beautiful rainbow pictures drawn in support of the NHS. “There are definitely lots of budding artists out there, and we would love to see your beautiful rainbows drawn in support of staff at Royal Papworth HospitalNumerous children have created beautiful rainbow pictures drawn in support of the NHS. “There are definitely lots of budding artists out there, and we would love to see your beautiful rainbows drawn in support of staff at Royal Papworth Hospital" says the hospital’s charity arm.

At Aliwal Manor care home in Whittlesey staff and residents show constant support both for the NHS and for those who care for them. The message from these hard- working carers couldn’t be clearer

The Cavell Centre Recovery Unit (previously known as Oak 4) is a 18-bed short-stay recovery ward and works with service users, carers and families to help them regain control of their lives and make positive changes to improve their quality of life.

Run by the Cambridgeshire Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, the rainbow of balloons was put outside to support NHS colleagues.

Children have played an extraordinary role in supporting the NHS – such as the spontaneous sign put up by children in support of Hinchingbrooke Hospital workers.

The Cavell Centre Recovery Unit (previously known as Oak 4) is a 18-bed short-stay recovery ward and works with service users, carers and families to help them regain control of their lives and make positive changes to improve their quality of life. Run by the Cambridgeshire Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, the rainbow of ballons were put utside to support NHS colleagues.The Cavell Centre Recovery Unit (previously known as Oak 4) is a 18-bed short-stay recovery ward and works with service users, carers and families to help them regain control of their lives and make positive changes to improve their quality of life. Run by the Cambridgeshire Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, the rainbow of ballons were put utside to support NHS colleagues.

And then there is the Ely College PPE update: 1236 running total, 70 more lasered, 150 assembled and bagged for Hinchingbrooke Hospital & 25 visor toppers made. A deserved thumbs up!

(Please email me more examples please)

Children have played an extraordinary role in supporting the NHS - this spontaneous sign was put up by children in support of Hincingbrooke Hospital workers.Children have played an extraordinary role in supporting the NHS - this spontaneous sign was put up by children in support of Hincingbrooke Hospital workers.

road markingsroad markings

Staff anf students at Ely College have been making and donating personal protective equipment to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: ELY COLLEGEStaff anf students at Ely College have been making and donating personal protective equipment to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: ELY COLLEGE

Ely College PPE update: 1236 running total, 70 more lasered, 150 assembled and bagged for Hinchinbrooke Hospital & 25 ‘visor toppers’ made Thumbs upEly College PPE update: 1236 running total, 70 more lasered, 150 assembled and bagged for Hinchinbrooke Hospital & 25 ‘visor toppers’ made Thumbs up

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Huge boost to re-connect town to the rail network

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Hero Award nomination for teen coach who set up city’s first girls football programme

Sporting hero award nomination for 17-year-old Adam Everett who set up Ely?s first girls football programme. He is pictured as part of the Bishop Laney Sixth Form team in April 2019 when they won the Manchester cup after beating teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. Picture: PIP DAVIS

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Huge boost to re-connect town to the rail network

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Hero Award nomination for teen coach who set up city’s first girls football programme

Sporting hero award nomination for 17-year-old Adam Everett who set up Ely?s first girls football programme. He is pictured as part of the Bishop Laney Sixth Form team in April 2019 when they won the Manchester cup after beating teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. Picture: PIP DAVIS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Daughter bids final farewell to father and popular restaurant chef

Dennis and Edna in front of the Stagecoach restaurant with two medieval guests part of the May 1973 Ely Centenary Celebration. Picture: FAMILY

Our weekly tribute in words and photos to the heroes of the NHS and care sector -the new front line

Aliwal Manor care home in Whittlesey where the message from these hard working carers couldn't be clearer

Ultra-runner aims to give something back to NHS workers who saved her son’s life in 100-mile challenge

Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: LAUREN BUFFINI

LETTER: ‘We are confident that our region is recovery-ready and once coronavirus lockdown is lifted, we’ll come out matchfit and eager for action’ says Mayor Palmer

Mayor James Palmer has written an open letter to businesses about what will need to happen if and when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.
Drive 24