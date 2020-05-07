Our weekly tribute in words and photos to the heroes of the NHS and care sector -the new front line
PUBLISHED: 10:17 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 07 May 2020
Each week we look to find examples of those in our communities as they show respect and admiration of NHS and care workers.
It is, we might add a labour of love.
This week for example we found numerous examples of children who have created beautiful rainbow pictures drawn in support of the NHS.
“There are definitely lots of budding artists out there, and we would love to see your beautiful rainbows drawn in support of staff at Royal Papworth Hospital” says the hospital’s charity arm.
Victoria Lodge day centre, Wisbech, has their own special and poignant message in support of the NHS.
At Aliwal Manor care home in Whittlesey staff and residents show constant support both for the NHS and for those who care for them. The message from these hard- working carers couldn’t be clearer
The Cavell Centre Recovery Unit (previously known as Oak 4) is a 18-bed short-stay recovery ward and works with service users, carers and families to help them regain control of their lives and make positive changes to improve their quality of life.
Run by the Cambridgeshire Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, the rainbow of balloons was put outside to support NHS colleagues.
Children have played an extraordinary role in supporting the NHS – such as the spontaneous sign put up by children in support of Hinchingbrooke Hospital workers.
And then there is the Ely College PPE update: 1236 running total, 70 more lasered, 150 assembled and bagged for Hinchingbrooke Hospital & 25 visor toppers made. A deserved thumbs up!
