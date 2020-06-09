Advanced search

CAMBRIDGESHIRE: weekly care homes deaths

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 June 2020

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 128. Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 has risen to 128.

Five such deaths in the latest week of available data suggests a continuing overall trend of reducing weekly fatalities in the county’s care homes, despite an apparent outlier the week before when weekly fatalities involving COVID-19 rose for the first time in a month.

The figures are collated by the care home watchdog, the Care Quality Commission, and are published by the Office for National Statistics.

They reveal the number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes where in each case the care home suspects or has confirmed the involvement of COVID-19. The figures are not broken down to show the precise number of confirmed cases.

The CQC and ONS began compiling the data for public release on April 10.

In the latest week of available data, for the week ending June 5, there were five such deaths recorded in care homes within the Cambridgeshire County Council area, bringing the total to 104 fatalities involving COVID-19 since April 10.

In the Peterborough City Council area there was one such death in the week ending June 5, and one additional death recorded as having taken place in previous weeks, bringing the total to 24 fatalities involving COVID-19 since April 10.

The number of deaths in the county’s hospitals are collated and published separately.

The ONS says the figures provided by the CQC are provisional, and may be updated as more data comes in.

The figures show how many deaths are recorded of those who lived in and died in a care home.

The CQC uses a different criteria of recording a death involving COVID-19 to other data provided by the ONS. The CQC figures include all deaths in a care home where the CQC was notified by the care home operator that the death involved COVID-19.

The ONS COVID-19 deaths registered data, including care homes, includes deaths where COVID-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate. As a consequence, the data and subsequent death figures vary.

