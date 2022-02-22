Gallery

Sutton Gault Causeway and Bury Lane in east Cambridgeshire has been closed “until further notice” due to flooding.

Rising water levels caused by heavy rain following Storm Dudley, Eunice and Franklin has caused flooding to The Causeway at Sutton, near Ely.

Vehicles navigating the flooded Causeway. - Credit: Terry Harris

Pictures taken this morning (February 22) show vans, lorries and even a bus plough through the flooded stretch of road despite warnings.

A warning on the Government website reads: “River levels are rising at the Sutton Gault river gauge as a result of last weekend’s storms.

A coach navigates the flooded causeway.

“We expect flooding to affect the causeway at Sutton Gault. No further rainfall is forecast.

“We expect river levels to remain high throughout Tuesday. This information is correct as of 07:30 on Tuesday February 22.

Drone pictures show vehicles navigating the flooded causeway. - Credit: Terry Harris

“The causeway at Sutton Gault has approximately 10 centimetres of water on the road. Due to uneven surface of the roads, water may be deeper in places.

“The Environment Agency are liaising with Cambridgeshire Highways.

A van drives through floods at Sutton Gault. - Credit: Terry Harris

“Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. We are closely monitoring the situation."