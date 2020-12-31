Video

Published: 12:03 PM December 31, 2020 Updated: 12:05 PM December 31, 2020

Jason Cox captured drone footage of flooded fields at Sutton Gault just before sunset following recent flooding, and has attracted much interest on social media. - Credit: Jason Cox

Stunning images of flooded countryside in one part of the Cambridgeshire Fens have been captured on camera.

Jason Cox decided to use his spare time by showing the extent of the recent flash flooding at Sutton Gault on Wednesday, December 30 with his drone just before sunset.

Jason, a surfacing operative at Aggregate Industries, filmed the scene with a DJI Mavic Pro which he has been flying for six to seven years.

“I usually just fly down the local field near me," he said. "It's usually a lovely sunset this time of year, plus the floods gave me a good excuse to go and film and take a few photos."

After posting his video on Facebook which attracted over 200 reactions, Jason, from Sutton, has gauged much interest despite his little experience in videography and photography.

But having tried to film in different locations across the country, he ranks the east Cambs landscape as one of the best.

"When I get a bit of time, I take a bit of footage. I work a lot of nights, so I film in the day or weekends, depending on the weather.

“We visit loads of places all over the country, Cornwall, Edinburgh, Isle of Wight, and the footage I could have got would have been brilliant, but unless you've got permission or have all the proper license, then it's a no."

