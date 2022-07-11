Cambridgeshire set to experience 'extreme heat' on weekend, says Met Office
- Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
Cambridgeshire is under a Met Office amber warning for "extreme heat" this weekend.
The "exceptionally high temperatures" are expected throughout much of England and Wales this week and next weekend, with highs in excess of 30C on Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18.
The UK government's weather service and health experts have warned that the heat could impact people and infrastructure throughout the county.
This includes a warning that adverse health impacts could be experienced "population-wide", not limited to the most vulnerable people, with "potential serious illness or danger to life".
It is likely that "substantial" changes to working practices and daily routines will be needed, and there may be an increased risk of water safety incidents in lakes, rivers and the sea due to a higher number of visitors to coastal areas.
Road closures and delays are also possible, along with disruption to rail and air travel.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible and cumulative effects of warm nights and hot days are expected to bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.
"This period of hot weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week, hence an update extending this warning into Monday is likely."
Dr Agostinho Sousa, of the UK's Health Security Agency, said: "Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of next week.
"Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible.
"If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather."
Most Read
- 1 Two sexual assaults reported in Ely Market Place this summer
- 2 Poor parking leaves firefighters struggling to attend emergency call
- 3 A11 car fire between Newmarket and Saffron Walden spreads into nearby field
- 4 New escape room opening in town this weekend
- 5 First photos of £32m Kings Dyke crossing that opens on Monday
- 6 20 parking tickets issued in Ely city centre during single day
- 7 Royal Mail staff find 46 illegal packages in Cambridgeshire's postal system
- 8 Recap: Traffic stopped on A11 due to car fire near Cambridge and Newmarket
- 9 The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke
- 10 Praise for Rikki murder squad as family campaign for killer’s sentence to be increased
She also urged members of the public to check on elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours, and said passengers should not be left in stationery cars.
As of Monday, July 11, the Met Office forecasts highs of 25C in Cambridgeshire on Friday, with a sunshine and the occasional cloudy spell.
Highs of 27C are expected in the county of Saturday, with temperatures in excess of 31C on Sunday.
As well as Cambridgeshire, the amber warning covers London, the East of England and the East Midlands - including the neighbouring coastal counties of Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.