Cooling off in Grantchester, near Cambridge during a heatwave. The Met Office forecasts highs in excess of 31C in Cambridgeshire this weekend (July 16 and 17) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Cambridgeshire is under a Met Office amber warning for "extreme heat" this weekend.

The "exceptionally high temperatures" are expected throughout much of England and Wales this week and next weekend, with highs in excess of 30C on Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18.

The UK government's weather service and health experts have warned that the heat could impact people and infrastructure throughout the county.

This includes a warning that adverse health impacts could be experienced "population-wide", not limited to the most vulnerable people, with "potential serious illness or danger to life".

Ice creams in the July 2022 heatwave - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It is likely that "substantial" changes to working practices and daily routines will be needed, and there may be an increased risk of water safety incidents in lakes, rivers and the sea due to a higher number of visitors to coastal areas.

Road closures and delays are also possible, along with disruption to rail and air travel.

Punting on the River Cam, Cambridge in summer (File picture) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible and cumulative effects of warm nights and hot days are expected to bring widespread impacts to people and infrastructure.

"This period of hot weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week, hence an update extending this warning into Monday is likely."

Amber Weather Warning issued



This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales



Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU — Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022

Dr Agostinho Sousa, of the UK's Health Security Agency, said: "Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of next week.

"Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible.

"If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather."

She also urged members of the public to check on elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours, and said passengers should not be left in stationery cars.

Official advice from the UK Health Security Agency - as well as some rail firms including Transport for London - is to keep hydrated during 'extreme heat' - Credit: James Manning/PA

As of Monday, July 11, the Met Office forecasts highs of 25C in Cambridgeshire on Friday, with a sunshine and the occasional cloudy spell.

Highs of 27C are expected in the county of Saturday, with temperatures in excess of 31C on Sunday.

Southwold beach in neighbouring Suffolk on Friday, July 8 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

As well as Cambridgeshire, the amber warning covers London, the East of England and the East Midlands - including the neighbouring coastal counties of Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.