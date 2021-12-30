News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Lull before the storm as flood prospects rise across Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Published: 12:29 PM December 30, 2021
Emily (4) rides Angel the Pony with help from Nanna on Flooded Sutton Gault Road.

Emily (4) rides Angel the Pony with help from Nanna on Flooded Sutton Gault Road. Cambridgeshire underwater as river levels continue to rise and Environment Agency issues flood alerts for the area., Sutton Gault, Ely Wednesday 29 December 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

There’s nothing like splashing around in the river – especially if you’re four and out for a ride on your prized pony.  

Emily discovered the joy of sharing her pleasure with her pony Angel just as the river levels began to rise at Sutton Gault near Ely.  

Other brought their dogs for a playful swim but these scenes are unlikely to be repeated in coming days  

“River levels are rising at the Sutton Gault River gauge as a result of persistent rainfall,” the Environment Agency announced today.  

“The causeway at Sutton Gault has approximately 18 centimetres of water currently on the road.

 “Due to uneven surface of the roads, water may be deeper in places.” 

However, the agency says their flood alert, thus far, applies only to Sutton Gault Causeway.  

Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.  

“We expect river levels to continue rising into tomorrow,” said an Environment Agency spokesperson. 

“We are closely monitoring the situation.” 

The spokesperson added: “Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.” 

The causeway floods when the Hundred Foot Washes flood their banks

Hundred Foot Washes, also known as the Ouse Washes, include the causeways at Earith, Sutton Gault and Welney 

The causeway at Sutton Gault is found by taking the Bury Lane out of Sutton. 

The road at Sutton is at the level of the washes so is flooded when they are.  

The footpath is raised so is passable most of the time. 

Welney is not currently flooded and the road through the village remains passable. 

However, with the Environment Agency flood alert for the Ouse washes, it is possible Welney may be affected later after high rain fall. 

On the Welney Flood Watch Facebook page the latest information – released last night – says the water level in the river at Welney has risen another 0.25m in the last 24 hours.  

“River level is now 2.06m, with the trigger for barriers set at 2.40m with another 24 hours we could see ponding and maybe even water starting to flow across the Welney wash road by late Thursday,” said the post.  

“At the time of posting Welney Wash Road is NOT FLOODED and we would hope it remains as such for most of Thursday.” 

The volunteers who run the group say they will update their information later today.  

