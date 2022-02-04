Fire crews in river rescue whilst elsewhere sunken boat retrieved
- Credit: EA
Two adults and a dog were brought to safety after they became stranded when their boat was blown away from its moorings.
And in a separate incident on local waterways, a sunken boat has been brought to the surface.
The rescue at Twenty Pence Marina, Wilburton, on January 31 involved firefighters from Cambridge, Ely and Huntingdon.
Firefighters rescued both adults and the dog “using an inflatable sled”.
Vist Anglian Waterways EA – the group run by the Environment Agency – said the incident happened followed high winds earlier in the day.
“This vessel became stranded after being blown onto the marked Twenty Pence shoals on the Old West River on the River Great Ouse”, it reported.
They thanked fire crews.
Visit Anglian Waterways said if they had any craft nearby, they would also have attended and tried to tow them off.
“But all are deployed elsewhere or the wrong side of lock closures etc.,” said Visit Anglian Waterways.
Visit Anglian Waterways also recovered a sunken cruiser downstream of Popes Corner near Little Thetford.