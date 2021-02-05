Published: 5:04 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 5:14 PM February 5, 2021

Lisa Starling's horse Mojo and her Ryeland sheep in the snow on Saturday January 23. They are pictured at their paddock on the Cambs/Norfolk border near Southery. - Credit: LISA STARLING

With temperatures set to plummet over the weekend, a cold weather alert has been put in place for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Severe cold weather is due to make its way across the county from Saturday 6 to Wednesday 10 February.

The Met Office forecasts temperatures becoming colder over the weekend with snow and risk of ice, and very cold into next week.

Severe cold weather can be very harmful, especially for people aged 65 or older, the very young or those with chronic disease.

Val Thomas, deputy director of public health at Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, said: “It is really important to keep warm during this cold weather – both inside and outdoors to make sure that you keep fit and well.

"Cold weather can be very harmful for health as it increases the risk of chest infections, heart, and other problems.

"It is especially for important for children under the age of five years and older people to keep warm as they have greater risk of becoming unwell.

“Wear a few layers of thin clothing rather than one thick layer when out and about, and when you need to go outside wear shoes with slip resistant, good grip soles.

"Wearing suitable clothing inside and outside of the home along with keeping your heating at least 18°C in winter reduces the risks to your health when you are wearing suitable clothing.

“Older neighbours, relatives, friends and other elderly members of the community are more vulnerable in the winter months and may need a bit of extra help this winter.

"So, make sure you keep in touch, check if they are feeling under the weather, help them stock up on food supplies, make sure they have plenty of warm food and drinks.

"Also, it is important that they have their necessary medication during this spell of bad weather. This needs to be done following COVID-19 guidance.”

Top tips to keep warm during cold weather:

Keep Warm

Heat your home to at least 18°C

Ensure you have adequate food, medication and warm clothes

Check if you are eligible for help to keep your home warm

Keep Well

Stay as active as you can

Follow COVID-19 guidance

Keep Connected Safely

Get help if you need it. Speak to your GP, pharmacist, carer or key worker for advice

Keep in touch with friends, family and your community

Look out for others. Ask how they are keeping warm during cold weather

Covid-19 and cold weather: Those most at risk from the coronavirus such as the elderly or people with other medical conditions are also those at risk from cold weather.

If you are vulnerable, it is especially important to take sensible steps to keep warm.

Visit nhs.uk/staywell for more information.



