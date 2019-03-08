Advanced search

Knives and drugs found on 17-year-old in Littleport following police search

PUBLISHED: 16:09 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 08 May 2019

Weapons and drugs found on 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire following police search. Picture: Cambs Police.

Five weapons and a packet of drugs were found on a 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire.

Five weapons and a packet of drugs were found on a 17-year-old in Littleport who was arrested and later released by police.

The bladed items and white substance were discovered by police following a stop and search on May 7.

The knives were seized and an investigation is underway.

Officers have now alerted parents to the dangers of what their children may be carrying in a post on social media, calling it "madness".

The post on Policing East Cambridgeshire read: "Parents - are you aware of what your kids are carrying?

"This lot taken following a police search from a 17-year-old. Madness."

Residents commented on the post with concern, one writing: "Stiffer penalties are needed for carrying items like these.

"I wonder how many more are on the streets, this is just scary."

It comes as police have vowed in recent weeks to address concerns over more people carrying weapons in Cambridgeshire.

It is believed that the rising demand for drugs in Cambridge and the surrounding areas could also influence the amount of knife crime.

