Waterbeach Surgery reopens three days earlier than planned amid coronavirus fears

Waterbeach surgery has reopened three days earlier than planned amid growing coronavirus fears.

The surgery on Bannold Road was due to reopen on Monday (March 9) as part of a "routine precautionary measure".

In a statement, the surgery said: "Waterbeach is re-opening today with a limited service. We bear with us whilst we return to normal operation.

"You may be offered appointments to see a clinician today and over the weekend which won't necessarily be at the Waterbeach or with your routine clinician.

"Please help us by accepting these appointments where you possibly can. Thank you."

The news comes after the total of confirmed cases in England had risen, with 11 cases in the east.

Last month, the surgery said they have made "necessary changes" after the Care Quality Commission forced it to close in November last year following an inspection.

These include using experienced remote GPs for telephone consultations, hiring a new practice manager and having a call queuing service to help ease reception waiting times, which aims to be installed between this month and April.

The surgery has also offered advice and guidance on dealing with coronavirus, asking anyone concerned to visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/ or call the NHS on 111.