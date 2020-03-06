Advanced search

Waterbeach Surgery reopens three days earlier than planned amid coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 17:10 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 06 March 2020

Waterbeach Surgery on Bannold Road has closed its doors to patients. Picture: FACEBOOK/WATERBEACH SURGERY

Waterbeach Surgery on Bannold Road has closed its doors to patients. Picture: FACEBOOK/WATERBEACH SURGERY

Archant

Waterbeach surgery has reopened three days earlier than planned amid growing coronavirus fears.

The surgery on Bannold Road was due to reopen on Monday (March 9) as part of a "routine precautionary measure".

In a statement, the surgery said: "Waterbeach is re-opening today with a limited service. We bear with us whilst we return to normal operation.

"You may be offered appointments to see a clinician today and over the weekend which won't necessarily be at the Waterbeach or with your routine clinician.

"Please help us by accepting these appointments where you possibly can. Thank you."

You may also want to watch:

The news comes after the total of confirmed cases in England had risen, with 11 cases in the east.

Last month, the surgery said they have made "necessary changes" after the Care Quality Commission forced it to close in November last year following an inspection.

These include using experienced remote GPs for telephone consultations, hiring a new practice manager and having a call queuing service to help ease reception waiting times, which aims to be installed between this month and April.

The surgery has also offered advice and guidance on dealing with coronavirus, asking anyone concerned to visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/ or call the NHS on 111.

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Rail bridge struck by skip lorry at Ely tonight - train services disrupted for a time

Photo by Greater Anglia of bridge strke in Ely tonight that disrupted train travel.

Littleport mother asked four different men to murder her ex-husband, court hears

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Business as usual for Ely College following Coronavirus scare after some pupils returning from Italy ski trip felt unwell

Ely College principal has reassured parents in a second letter following ski trip to Italy. A handful of pupils remain at home after falling ill. Picture: Archant/FILE

Yet again the bridge at Ely station gets hit by van driver unaware of the height of height restrictions

Latest 'casualty' of the bridge at Ely station was this hired van whose driver either failed to read or understand the warning signs about height restrictions. It happened last night ( March 4) at around 9pm. Pictre; JOHN ELWORTHY

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Rail bridge struck by skip lorry at Ely tonight - train services disrupted for a time

Photo by Greater Anglia of bridge strke in Ely tonight that disrupted train travel.

Littleport mother asked four different men to murder her ex-husband, court hears

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Business as usual for Ely College following Coronavirus scare after some pupils returning from Italy ski trip felt unwell

Ely College principal has reassured parents in a second letter following ski trip to Italy. A handful of pupils remain at home after falling ill. Picture: Archant/FILE

Yet again the bridge at Ely station gets hit by van driver unaware of the height of height restrictions

Latest 'casualty' of the bridge at Ely station was this hired van whose driver either failed to read or understand the warning signs about height restrictions. It happened last night ( March 4) at around 9pm. Pictre; JOHN ELWORTHY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Waterbeach Surgery reopens three days earlier than planned amid coronavirus fears

Waterbeach Surgery on Bannold Road has closed its doors to patients. Picture: FACEBOOK/WATERBEACH SURGERY

Cambridgeshire Flyball Team aiming to make history as they gun for glory at Crufts

86699025_2949139925358465_2889141851963523072_n

Cambs police officer to face misconduct hearing over false evidence allegation

PC Julian Crimes is to face a misconduct hearing. Picture: Archant

Year-long Cambridgeshire police inquiry into community transport group FACT near an end

FACT, HACT and ESACT report from Shire Hall on Tuesday, July 31. 2018. Former FACT deputy chairman Kit Owen is with fomer manager Jo Philpott during a day long examination of the county council commissioned £200,000 PKF report into the running of FACT. Picture: HARRY RUTTER / Archant 2018

World Book Day 2020: Soham schoolchildren transform into their favourite characters for annual event

Children and staff from The Shade Primary School in Soham donned their best outfits as part of World Book Day. Pictures: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24