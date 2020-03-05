Waterbeach surgery shuts its doors as part of 'routine precautionary measure' amid coronavirus fears

Waterbeach Surgery shut its doors to the public today (Thursday) as part of a "routine precautionary measure".

In a statement, the surgery on Bannold Road said: "Waterbeach surgery is temporarily closed today to enable a clean of the surgery as a routine precautionary measure.

"The practice will reopen on Monday, March 9 and patients will be advised if their appointment needs to be rearranged."

Their statement added: "We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused.

"Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients.

"Patients that need to be seen during this period of closure should contact the practice team by calling 01223 860387."

The surgery also offered advice and guidance on coronavirus, and recommends anyone concerned should visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/ or call the NHS on 111.

Last month, the surgery said they have made "necessary changes" after the Care Quality Commission forced it to close in November last year following an inspection.

These include using experienced remote GPs for telephone consultations, hiring a new practice manager and having a call queuing service to help ease reception waiting times, which aims to be installed between this month and April.