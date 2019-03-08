Massive blaze breaks out at waste processing site at Waterbeach - crews from across the area called to help

Photos of the fire at a waste processing plant in Waterbeach owned by Amey Cespa. Picture; CAMBS FIRE SERVICE Archant

A major fire involving large quantities of household rubbish at a waste processing site broke out in Waterbeach in the early hours of today.

Fire crews were called at 12.18am to the blaze at the Amey Cespa site in Ely Road.

Crews from Cambridge, Cottenham and Chatteris initially attended the incident.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters arrived to find a large, well developed fire involving household rubbish at an industrial waste processing unit.

"Working with staff on the site they've contained the fire and have been damping the area down and allowing it to burn out in a controlled way," said the spokesman.

"One crew will remain at the scene all day to continue to work with the onsite staff."

The fire is expected to be burning for next few days.

The spokesman added: "There will be smoke coming from the scene, which may impact the A10 as well as those living in the local area.

"Motorists are advised to drive cautiously where they see signage around the area. Residents should keep their doors and windows closed if the smoke is impacting them."