View of the proposed treehouse play area in the Waterbeach Woods play area - A reserved matters application has been submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council. - Credit: Robert Alexander

New play areas for future children living in Waterbeach will feature a ‘landmark’ treehouse climbing frame and other bespoke play equipment.

The two play areas, Northern Gateway Space and Waterbeach Woods Neighbourhood, will become part of the Waterbeach development.

In planning documents included as part of the reserved matters application submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council, it said: “The play areas will provide fully equipped areas of play as well as opportunities for informal play.

“They will be delivered early and will be in place to serve the first residents."

The Northern Gateway play area will be located near to the primary school, and because of this, the developer has proposed including spaces within the play area that will provide “teaching opportunities within the landscape”.

In planning documents, it said: “The design will support a range of activities focused upon imaginative play and learning based upon the overall theme set around the life cycle of trees.

“The focal point is a central great oak tree in a horseshoe pattern extending to the perimeter of the space.”

Play equipment planned for the play area includes a ‘tree stump scramble trail’ where children will be able to climb, balance, and jump along the course as well as timber stepping stumps and play sculptures.

The Waterbeach Woods play area will be set in existing woodland, and will aim to incorporate the play equipment with the trees.

The play area’s central ‘landmark’ feature will be a bespoke treehouse climbing frame, made up of towers, bridges, ropes and slides.

In planning documents, it said: “It will feature natural changes in gradient which will become an obstacle – and safety feature – for young children.

“Areas of shade will be provided around the equipment and the majority of seating will be provided here in the form of picnic tables.”

Further play equipment planned for the play area includes a hedgehog nest slide, a bouncing disk, a wildlife wheelspin, a nest swing, a four-seater seesaw, stepping posts, a hedgehog sculpture, jumping mushrooms, balancing ropes and a xylophone.

Around the play equipment, the ground will be surfaced with areas of bonded rubber safety mulch, and in more ‘informal areas’ a loose fill bark chipping is planned.

View of the proposed nest swing in the Waterbeach Woods play area - A reserved matters application has been submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council. - Credit: Robert Alexander



