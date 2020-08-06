Convicted east Cambs paedophile, 53, found in possession of images of children

Convicted paedophile Robert Walker, 53, of Waterbeach was found in possession of 46 prohibited images of children. Picture: Archant/Archive/HyperionPixels HyperionPixels

A convicted paedophile – who was previously found with around 3,000 indecent images of children – has been caught in possession of more pictures.

Robert Walker, of Denny End Road in Waterbeach, was placed on the sex offenders register in March last year when he was convicted of making and being in possession of indecent images of children.

The 53-year-old was caught by his then partner, who on March 4 2012, found folders on his laptop labelled ‘KIDS’, which contained indecent images of children.

Walker had the images on his laptop and had also downloaded some onto a DVD. Nearly 700 of the images were classed as category ‘A’, the most severe.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing a prohibited image of a child, two counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image of an animal, two counts of possessing indecent images of a child and making an indecent image of a child.

He was sentenced to one year in jail, suspended for two years, given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and 30 hours of rehabilitation activity requirement.

On July 1 last year, officers paid Walker a routine visit to his in address at the time in Green End, Landbeach.

During a search of his mobile phone, detectives found 46 prohibited images of children, which were mainly created from computer generated graphics.

In his police interview, Walker said that viewing the images was “like an addiction.”

On Tuesday (August 4), Walker admitted to being in possession of prohibited images of children and was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also handed a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Richard Newman said: “Despite his previous convictions, Walker continued to look at illegal material.

“Thanks to this sentence we will have the necessary powers to monitor his online activity minimising the risk of further harm to the public.”

At the time of his previous conviction, DC Kevin Sutcliffe said: “Walker accepted responsibility for his actions and handed himself in, but there are clear consequences for those who view indecent images.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare’s Law and Sarah’s Law.

For more information on sexual offences and the Sex Offenders Register, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Serious-sexual-offences-and-rape/Sex-offenders-register