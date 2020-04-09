On successive nights he stood outside two houses in Waterbeach - but who is he and what did he want? Police would like to know
PUBLISHED: 13:44 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 09 April 2020
Who was the mystery man standing outside two homes late at night?
His appearance sparked concern among residents and Cambridgeshire Police now want him identified.
Police issued a CCTV image of the man in connection with what the term ‘two suspicious incidents’ in Waterbeach.
The incidents happened in Vicarage Close on March 30 and when the man stood at the front door of two properties late at night.
Detective Inspector Dave Saville said: “The man didn’t knock on the doors but stood there for some time looking around. I would like to speak to anyone who recognises this man, or the man himself, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Elsewhere in the village – and unconnected – a bungalow in Way Lane was broken into and ransacked.
