On successive nights he stood outside two houses in Waterbeach - but who is he and what did he want? Police would like to know

CCTV image of a man Cambs Police would like to quiz after he turned up outside homes late at night in Waterbeach. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

Who was the mystery man standing outside two homes late at night?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

His appearance sparked concern among residents and Cambridgeshire Police now want him identified.

Police issued a CCTV image of the man in connection with what the term ‘two suspicious incidents’ in Waterbeach.

You may also want to watch:

The incidents happened in Vicarage Close on March 30 and when the man stood at the front door of two properties late at night.

Detective Inspector Dave Saville said: “The man didn’t knock on the doors but stood there for some time looking around. I would like to speak to anyone who recognises this man, or the man himself, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Elsewhere in the village – and unconnected – a bungalow in Way Lane was broken into and ransacked.