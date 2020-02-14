Do you want to get hands on? Waterbeach museum is looking for new volunteers

If you're into local history and want to get hands on, the Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey is holding a volunteer recruitment session this month.

From a tour guide to an events assistant or from a gift shop assistant to planning family activities, the museum has various roles on offer for new members.

A museum spokesperson said: "The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey relies on an incredible team of volunteers to keep the museum up and running, but we need more!

"Whether you can spare days or hours to help out, regularly or for occasional events, we'd love to meet you.

"You never know, by helping out, you may make new friends or learn new skills along the way."

The session will be held on Thursday, February 27 between 10am-12pm at the Farmland Museum located just off the A10 at Waterbeach.

For more information, visit www.farmlandmuseum.org.uk, email info@farmlandmuseum.org.uk or call 01223 860988.