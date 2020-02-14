Advanced search

Do you want to get hands on? Waterbeach museum is looking for new volunteers

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 February 2020

There was fun for all the family at Farmland Museum & Denny Abbey during the October half-term last year. Pictures: DENNY ABBEY

There was fun for all the family at Farmland Museum & Denny Abbey during the October half-term last year. Pictures: DENNY ABBEY

Archant

If you're into local history and want to get hands on, the Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey is holding a volunteer recruitment session this month.

From a tour guide to an events assistant or from a gift shop assistant to planning family activities, the museum has various roles on offer for new members.

A museum spokesperson said: "The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey relies on an incredible team of volunteers to keep the museum up and running, but we need more!

You may also want to watch:

"Whether you can spare days or hours to help out, regularly or for occasional events, we'd love to meet you.

"You never know, by helping out, you may make new friends or learn new skills along the way."

The session will be held on Thursday, February 27 between 10am-12pm at the Farmland Museum located just off the A10 at Waterbeach.

For more information, visit www.farmlandmuseum.org.uk, email info@farmlandmuseum.org.uk or call 01223 860988.

Most Read

Burglar jailed for 12 years after he beat ‘terrified’ mum in front of her children

Littleport burglar Adrian Powell, 45, forced his way into a house and beat up a mum of three while her children watched. He was jailed for 12 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Most Read

Burglar jailed for 12 years after he beat ‘terrified’ mum in front of her children

Littleport burglar Adrian Powell, 45, forced his way into a house and beat up a mum of three while her children watched. He was jailed for 12 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Latest from the Ely Standard

Pledge to have first of Mayor James Palmer’s £100,000 starter homes ready and occupied by Christmas

Mayor James Palmer and his strategic adviser Charles Roberts, They are working on delivering the first £100,000 home this year, Picture; ARCHANT

John Bercow in Ely and according to a Labour city councillor ‘all 500 in the audience fell in love with him on Valentine’s evening’

John Bercow in Ely. He was guest of Topping & Co and 500 turned up at the cathedral to hear him interviewed by David Learner. Picture; JANE LEARNER

Do you want to get hands on? Waterbeach museum is looking for new volunteers

There was fun for all the family at Farmland Museum & Denny Abbey during the October half-term last year. Pictures: DENNY ABBEY

Burglar jailed for 12 years after he beat ‘terrified’ mum in front of her children

Littleport burglar Adrian Powell, 45, forced his way into a house and beat up a mum of three while her children watched. He was jailed for 12 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Coronavirus precautions in place at both inland ports run by Fenland District Council

Fenland Council says that because of its role in managing two inland ports it has implemented regular checks to ensure information is widely shared on coronavirus and its threat. Picture; WISBECH PORT FACEBOOK
Drive 24